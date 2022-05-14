Points of Order: The expectations game ahead of the Budget

OPINION: It’s the last week before the Budget, which means pre-Budget announcements up the wazoo and a lot of managment of expectations.

Grant Robertson has been softening up Kiwis for the Budget to not have some kind of giant cost-of-living package, as it remains focused on health and climate change.

That doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be anything for cost of living next Thursday - there probably will be! - but Robertson doesn’t want to set people up to think grocery prices are suddenly going to drop, only to be disappointed when they instead get a bump to their Working For Families or something.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson play the expectations game this week.

But it’s not just Robertson doing expectations management. Christopher Luxon has been busy doing that too, setting up the expectation that whatever the Government delivers, it will not be enough. One thing Luxon didn’t manage to deliver, however, was his pecuniary interest register entry on time, earning him a polite telling off from the folks who manage the list of politicians’ financial interests.

The pecuniary interest register didn’t really provide much in the way of gossip, aside from the usual evidence that most MPs own a home, and many of them own several. National’s Melissa Lee is a model of straits-relations, accepting gifts from both China and Taiwan, while almost everyone seemed to get some free rugby tickets.

The usual pre-budget extravaganza of business breakfasts has been somewhat hindered by the Prime Minister’s home isolation. She attended Wednesday’s suite of announcements by Zoom however, receiving a question from none other than Max Key, the rare young person who has time to worry about the country’s debt instead of his own.

This week also featured a far more important event than the Budget: The Press Gallery’s AGM. Chairwoman Maiki Sherman of TVNZ and deputy Jason Walls of Newstalk ZB were elected unopposed, while our own Henry Cooke handed over the fiscal purse strings to RNZ’s Katie Scotcher.

While Walls’ may have won back his role he had less luck on Tuesday trying to confirm a rumour from ACT that Labour’s caucus had rebelled over Three Waters. Most Labour MPs asked gave him the simple “we don’t talk about what happens in caucus” that never confirms or denies a story. Revenue Minister David Parker said this too, but also brought the subtext right into the light, telling Walls directly “I’m trying to give you a hint that it wasn’t discussed, but I try to avoid talking about what happens in caucus.” We hope that kind of clarity is in the water everyone is drinking.