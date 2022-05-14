Protesters block National leader Christopher Luxon inside Palmerston North Bridge Club

National leader Christopher Luxon was trapped in the Palmerston North Bridge Club by protesters on Saturday.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon​, other party members and people from the Palmerston North Chinese community were trapped in a bridge club for an hour by a group of protesters until police arrived.

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie​, who was one of those prevented from leaving the Palmerston North Bridge Club on Cuba St on Saturday morning, said about 50 or 60 people blocked the gate.

Among them was Ricky Cribb​, who ran for Advance NZ in the 2020 general elections and was fined for failing to file campaign donations and expense returns, McKelvie said.

Cribb was also present at the Wellington anti-mandate protests and Parliament occupation.

Ricky Cribb, pictured addressing the Parliament occupation in February, was at the protest on Saturday.

McKelvie said the group were well-known to him due to regular protests.

“They started with anti-vax, then mandates.”

They were primarily protesting on Saturday against the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery, McKelvie said.

“It’s just one of those things we put up with in this business [of politics].”

The protest meant, what was meant to be a brief meeting with the Chinese community became a longer one, he said.

Police said they were called after a report of “a small group of protesters” blocking the entrance.

Everyone was able to leave after police spoke to the group, with no one being arrested.