Labour MP Phil Twyford catches Covid-19, cancels Timor-Leste visit

Labour MP Phil Twyford has cancelled a trip to Timor-Leste after testing positive for Covid-19.

Labour MP Phil Twyford has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him out of a trip to Timor-Leste.

In a statement, he said he started having symptoms on Friday evening and tested positive on Saturday morning.

He was due to travel to Timor-Leste on Monday, as the minister of state for trade and export growth, to represent New Zealand at Timor-Leste’s 20th anniversary of independence and the inauguration of Dr Jose Ramos-Horta​ as the country's next president.

New Zealand’s ambassador to Timor-Leste, Philip Hewitt​, will attend instead.

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern has Covid-19, ahead of US trip

* Covid-positive Auckland Mayor Phil Goff working from home, despite rural internet issues

* Covid-19 NZ: Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19, feels 'fine'



Twyford said he was disappointed to not attend in person, but sent his best wishes to the people of Timor-Leste.

He was the second Labour MP to test positive on Saturday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also returning a positive test.

She had been isolating since May 8, when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive.