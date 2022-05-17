James Shaw: The Greens would have made Emissions Reduction Plan stronger

The Minister of Climate Change believes the Government’s new climate budget will make a difference.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says if the Green Party had held the balance of power at the last election his Emissions Reduction Plan would have been stronger.

Shaw delivered the first Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday, a statutory guide to the Government meeting its emissions budgets.

It has come under some fire from environmentalists for not going far enough to encourage people to use public or active transport, and for the amount of money going to agriculture.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff James Shaw says the Emissions Reduction Plan would have been different had the Greens held the balance of power.

The Green Party holds the climate change portfolio but does not have full control over the policy, as larger decisions are made by Cabinet, which is made up entirely of Labour MPs.

This is because Labour won a majority at the last election, so does not need Green Party votes to pass any legislation through the House or stay in Government. The Green Party only has the climate portfolio by virtue of a co-operation agreement with Labour – one that is not needed for Labour to be in government.

Asked if the plan would have been different had his party held the balance of power, Shaw replied: “Yes.”

Shaw added: “I am delivering the Emissions Reduction Plan on behalf of the Government, and it is a Labour government so by definition it has a Labour hue to it.

“Ultimately, the policies and the strategies have been largely driven by the agencies who were directed to meet those budgets.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and deputy leader Kelvin Davis sign the governing agreement in 2020.

“There are many initiatives within the Emissions Reduction Plan that coincidentally look quite a lot like Green Party policies that we have run on for many years.”

Shaw said the Green Party had not decided whether to release its own Emissions Reduction Plan ahead of the next election – something National has said it will do.

He said he looked forward to National’s plan as thus far all they had done was say they agreed with the targets but attacked every way to reach them.

His fellow co-leader, Marama Davidson, said the Green Party supported the plan but also wanted to go far harder on agricultural emissions, with fertiliser limits and a price on agricultural emissions.

Transport Minister Michael Wood defended the lack of initiatives that subsidised e-bikes when talking to media on Tuesday, noting that e-bikes were already outselling electric cars.

“We've got 4 million people who drive their cars, we have to address that sector as well,” Wood said.

“This is a balanced package – we’ve got investment going into walking and cycling as well.”