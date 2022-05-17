Announcement déjà vu: Andrew Little funds mental health scheme he announced last year

Speaking in Christchurch, Health Minister Andrew Little said Thursday’s budget will include a $100m investment in mental health over four years, including:

National’s mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey says the Government’s latest promise of in-school mental healthcare left him with a sense déjà vu.

Health Minister Andrew Little announced $90 million in funding for the expansion of the Mana Ake programme on Tuesday morning. The programme has been ongoing in Kaikōura and Canterbury for many years, helping students with counselling following the earthquakes.

Doocey criticised Little for a “re-announcement”, saying it was evidence of “spin with no delivery”.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Homai School students about mental health, in April 2021.

That’s because in April 2021, Little and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Homai School in South Auckland to announce the expansion of Mana Ake.

READ MORE:

* Mental health: $25m fund has only delivered 304 sessions in 18 months

* Construction of new $236m Manukau Health Park delayed by Covid-19

* Government to expand school mental health, wellbeing programme



At the time, the Government said: “The expansion of Mana Ake will start in five new DHB areas; Northland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and West Coast.”

On Tuesday, Little said: “In Budget 2022 Labour will deliver on its manifesto commitment to expand Mana Ake, with $90m set aside to start services in Northland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and West Coast regions.”

The original announcement said Mana Ake would expand to the new DHBs in a co-design process. That would involve the service being tailored to meet the needs of the local students.

The original announcement also included details about how the programme would be funded, saying it would come from Vote Health and Vote Education in the Budget – to show a “cross-government approach”.

Doocey said it was “hugely concerning” that 11 months after announcing the expansion of Mana Ake into more regions, the programme was yet to be rolled out into those regions.

He said there were children needing mental health and support services urgently, who were missing out because Mana Ake was yet to be delivered to regions outside Kaikōura and Canterbury.

Tuesday’s announcement said the $90m of funding in Budget 2022 would allow the programme to start, in schools, “later this year”.

In a document provided to media, the Ministry of Health said Mana Ake would arrive in the new DHBs no earlier than June.

“Our aim is to have the first of the services in place in the second half of 2022 and ramp up from there. The full roll out will be phased, dependent on recruitment and on how the programme has been designed for each community,” it said.

The ministry said the co-design process, which did begin last year, established what services were needed as part of the Mana Ake expansion.