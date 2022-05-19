Budget 2022: $350 middle-class living cost payout for 2.1m people, huge boost to health

Every adult earning less than $70,000 will get three $117 payments from August to help with rising costs.

Fuel tax cuts and half-price public transport have been extended for two months.

A $13.2b boost for health will pay off DHB deficits, fund more drugs and ambulances.

Unemployment is forecast to drop to 3%, and wage growth to outpace inflation again in 2023.

House price caps will be changed or abolished for first home buyers.

A $350 payment for the middle-class has been put at the centre of Finance Minister Grant Robertson's 2022 Budget, in a bid to help families cope with a 30-year high inflation rate.

The payment will automatically go to every adult who earned less than $70,001 in the last financial year – about 2.1 million people - and will be paid out in three monthly instalments from August 1, coming out to about $27 a week.

Those who get the Winter Energy Payment, which is worth slightly more, will not be eligible, nor will those already on benefits such as superannuation or jobseeker.

The Government has also extended its 25c-a-litre petrol tax cut for a further two months, alongside half-price public transport, bringing them through August 2022.

The surprise payment came after Robertson indicated the budget would focus on longer-term investments in health and climate change, and after National relentlessly attacked the Government for not giving any help to the “squeezed middle”.

The Government estimates about 81% of all adults will receive either the cost of living payment or the winter energy payment, which is $450 for singles or $700 for couples.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was key to take the “hard edge” off inflation in the short term.

“The Budget eases the impact of global inflation on families. While we know the current storm will pass, it’s important we do what we can to take the hard edges off it now.”

The Budget came in a nose under what Robertson had planned, with $5.9b in new annual operating spending instead of $6b.

The cost of living payment will cost $814m, while the extension to the petrol tax cuts will be $235m, and public transport $132m.

Treasury predictions in the Budget show unemployment decreasing to 3% in 2022, and wage growth overtaking cost inflation from the start of 2023.

Treasury that there was a risk inflation would be more persistent, however, leading to a longer period where cost increases outpace wages, as they have since September of 2021.

Net debt is forecast to peak at 19.9% of GDP in 2024, with economic growth hitting 4.2% in 2023.

Robertson said he had targeted the payment to end at around when Treasury thought wage growth would overtake inflation again.

Asked if it could be extended if needed, Robertson said this was “the plan we have at this stage” but Covid-19 had taught the Government to always be “adaptable and agile”.

Most of the cost-of-living measures are temporary, but one isn’t: the half-pricing of public transport will be made permanent for community service card holders. This will disappoint many climate activists, who have been pushing to make the discount permanent for everyone.

The Government is also looking to urgently pass a bill on Budget on Thursday night that seeks to introduce more competition in the supermarket sector.

A change to child support payments will mean sole parents will get the full amount from child support, something the Government says will lift 14,000 children out of poverty.

Funds to pay off DHB deficits and fund new drugs

Elsewhere in the Budget is a large funding increase for health, with $550m paid out to clear individual district health board deficits as the Government looks to roll them up into a new single organisation.

A total of $13.2b is tagged for new health operating spending over the full four-year forecast period, in what Health Minister Andrew Little says is an attempt to provide certainty for the system, without future deficits being raised.

In the first instance, that is made up of $2.3b in operating spending in the next year, the biggest single-year spending boost to health ever.

This includes a $191m boost to drug buyer Pharmac over the next two years - which has faced serious pressure to buy new expensive drugs for rare conditions - $157m for ambulances and emergency helicopters and a $102m boost for community healthcare.

Labour has also fulfilled a pledge it made at the last election to boost the amount that is available for poorer people needing urgent dental work, from $300 to $1000.

Help for home buyers, the disabled community, SMEs

The Budget also features changes to help first home buyers.

The house price cap for the “First Home Loan” policy has been abolished, so it can be used for a house costing anything. The first home grant caps have also been raised in most of the country, shifting to $875,000 in Auckland and $925,000 in Wellington.

The Government estimates these changes will result in an extra 7500 first home grants a year and 2500 extra first home loans.

A $350m “affordable housing fund” will also be set up to fund new rental housing for those who are struggling with market rents but are not eligible for public housing.

The Government will also spend $107m establishing a new Ministry for Disabled People, which will deliver support services.

The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme funding insulation retrofits has also been extended until 2024.