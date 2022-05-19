Budget 2022: The big winners and losers

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

ANALYSIS: Every budget has winners; every budget has losers.

You can never make everyone happy, as much as a finance minister might want to.

Here’s who wins out the most - and who doesn’t - in Budget 2022.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Stuff has been speaking with New Zealanders this week about what they were looking for in the Budget.

Winner: Middle-class people without kids

If you make around the average or median salary in New Zealand and have kids, you probably get Working for Families – and have probably seen quite a few boosts in recent years.

But those on average incomes without kids have never really got any boosts from this Government, while National have continually promised them tax cuts.

But this year, those in this middle get a decent payment to deal with cost of living pressures - $350 from August, as long as they made less than $70,001 in the last tax year.

(To be clear those with kids who are on Working For Families are also eligible.) Those who aren’t eligible are at the top of the income spectrum or the bottom: They either make more than $70,000, or if they are on a main benefit, they get the Winter Energy payment instead.

Loser: Those who made $70,001 or more last year

Unlike most benefits, there is no tapering off of that $350 payment – you either get it or you don’t. And if you made $70,001 or more last (fiscal) year, you won’t get it. Obviously, if you made $80,000 then you’d probably rather have your salary, but if you’re just over $70,000 you’d lose out.

Loser: Public transport users

There had been hope the Government’s cost-of-living package for public transport, which halved the price of buses, trains and most ferries in April, would continue forever.

Instead, it’s over from August after a two-month extension - for most people. Half price public transport will continue for Community Services Cardholders, which Finance Minister Grant Robertson said would benefit about 1 million people.

After August 31, everyone without a Community Services Card will have to get used to paying significantly more each day on their commute.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance minister Grant Robertson delivers the Budget speech in front of media.

Winner: Drivers (for now)

Drivers will not face an immediate 25c price hike in fuel, as the Government has extended its tax cut here for another two months. But it’s hard to see them extending this again given how expensive it is.

Winner: Disability sector

The new Ministry for Disabled People is set to receive $108 million to power up, as part of an almost $1 billion package for the disability sector.

Support services will receive a funding increase of $735 million to maintain the current levels of care, as price pressures hit the social sector.

But there’s also plans to increase assistance, as well. The Government has committed $100 million to add another 370 places for community-based services as part of the Enabling Good Lives programme.

Kwok Yi Lee A fuel tax cut has been extended, but it’s unlikely to last for long.

Winner: Pharmac (kind of)

The medicine-buying agency got the single biggest top up to its coffers ever, with an extra $191 million to spend over the next two years. That’s about 20% on top of its current annual $1b budget. Health Minister Andrew Little said this will better allow it to cope with pandemic-related global supply chain issues and inflation, as well as buying better cancer treatments.

Pharmac’s funding model focuses on value for money, but critics say it leaves New Zealanders behind when it comes to the latest and best treatments for diseases like cancer and diabetes.

It also means those with rare diseases can’t access the latest - and often extremely expensive - treatments.

So while this boost gives Pharmac more spending power, New Zealanders with cancer and rare conditions are still underserved when you look at comparable countries such as Australia.