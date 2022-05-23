National's Christopher Luxon lashes Government hard on inflation

The cost of living, "squeezed middle" and inflation are issues National Party leader Christopher Luxon is hearing about around Aotearoa, he said during a visit to Hamilton.

The “cost of living crisis” is concerning the people who attended a Waikato Chamber of Commerce breakfast – and many others around the country, National Party leader Christopher Luxon says.

Luxon spoke to about 200 people at Wintec, Hamilton, on Monday and said afterwards that people he talked to at the eventwere worried about inflation.

In an interview, he talked about the idea of the “squeezed middle” – those who he says are earning too much to get Government support but don’t have the income to cope easily with price rises.

“That’s a consistent theme,” he said of the feedback he’s hearing on inflation.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A “squeezed middle” doesn’t qualify for extra Government support but is being hit by rising costs, says National Party leader Christopher Luxon. He spoke at a Waikato Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Hamilton on Monday.

“People are wanting good economic management and leadership.”

Luxon claimed to be seeing a lot of “tactical decisions being made on the fly” by the Government, such as the $350 cost of living payment for lower-income earners unveiled in the Budget.

“But what happens after that?”

On Friday, Waikato University’s head of the school of accounting, finance and economics, professor Frank Scrimgeour, warned that inflation fuelled by extra Budget spending could help create an exodus of Waikato workers to Australia, and push up business costs generally, acting as a brake on regional development.

Scrimgeour said the Government was “putting too much petrol on the fire” with inflationary pressure, at a time when the Reserve Bank was trying to combat inflation through raised interest rates.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Luxon was critical of the amount of spending in Budget 2022, which was delivered by Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Thursday.

Asked for his thoughts, Luxon said National, the OECD and the Reserve Bank governor had all been signalling a need for greater fiscal discipline and he raised concerns about a significant rise in Government spending since 2017 and in this year’s Budget.

“Grant Robertson is addicted to spending,” he said, saying rises were unprecedented and fuelling inflation.

“And inflation kills economies and destroys livelihoods, and it actually causes massive amounts of pain and hurt.”

Luxon said National would do things like get the Reserve Bank to focus “ruthlessly” on returning inflation to within a 1% to 3% band, not pass on costs to business such as “landlord taxes” that pushed up rents, have no national wage awards or national income insurance, improve immigration policy and adjust tax brackets to account for inflation.

On attracting key workers in an internationally competitive environment, he said: “If you want the best you have to be the best and offer a really good system”.

Asked about the Budget’s big boost to health spending and its potential to improve services in Waikato, Luxon said National would focus on ensuring that extra spending it planned produced good outcomes.

He questioned whether spending heavily on the Government’s health reforms would deliver actual improvements, suggesting that “building massive bureaucracy into the system isn’t great”.