Parliament's second Covid-19 wave: More than one in 10 MPs isolating

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made her first public appearance since testing positive for Covid-19, virtually attending Question Time in the House on Wednesday afternoon

A fresh wave of Covid-19 has hit Parliament, which is missing more than a dozen MPs this week.

Co-leaders of the Māori and Green parties, as well as at least one Cabinet minister, are isolating with Covid-19. National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis, is also in isolation due to household contacts.

Many of the MPs with Covid-19 had been at the tangi of former Labour MP and Māori rights activist Joe Hawke last week.

Parliament returned after a one-week recess to a noticeably emptier debating chamber on Tuesday.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has caught Covid-19.

Labour had six of its 65 MPs out, either isolating with symptoms, as confirmed cases, or with household contacts, chief whip Kieran McAnulty said.

Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan confirmed she had Covid-19, following a trip to Auckland last week which saw her visit Waiheke Island and attend Hawke’s tangi. She said she had been taking precautionary tests during her travel, and tested positive on Saturday after feeling like she might have had a cold.

A spokesperson for ACT confirmed four of its 10 MPs were isolating. Of the four MPs, two were confirmed to have Covid-19.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer​ confirmed she had Covid-19.

She said the virus had left her feeling significantly unwell and urged people to “do all you can to avoid it”.

“Covid has me on my nono,” she said. “Importantly, think of those like my māmā who wouldn’t cope.”

And the Green Party was missing two of its 10 MPs. Co-leader Marama Davidson and Pacific Peoples spokesperson Teanau Tuiono both confirmed they had Covid-19.

National was missing its deputy leader with Nicola Willis isolating at home after four of the six people in her family tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

A spokesperson for National said just two of its MPs, Willis and justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith, were isolating. Goldsmith was due to return to Wellington late this week.

By Tuesday afternoon, Stuff had confirmed 15 politicians were isolating due to Covid-19; that’s 12.5% of the Parliament.

McAnulty said some Labour MPs in isolation would continue to participate remotely in Parliament, which set up screens in the debating chamber at the start of March.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is also causing problems for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's diplomatic mission to the US.

While Ardern caught Covid-19 shortly before jetting to the US, two of the delegation’s most senior members developed Covid-19 on the trip.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chris Seed and Ardern’s chief press secretary, Andrew Campbell, were confirmed as positive cases on Monday. And on Tuesday, a third official confirmed they also had Covid-19.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Strict Covid-19 protocols were in place at Joe Hawke’s tangi last week.

Davidson, Tuiono, Allan, and Ngarewa-Packer​ – who have all recently confirmed they have Covid-19 – were among a large group of MPs to travel to Joe Hawke’s tangi in Auckland last week.

Throughout the week, more than a thousand people visited Ōrākei Marae to pay their respects. There were strict Covid-19 protocols in place at the tangi, including mask requirements and requests not to hongi, hug or shake hands.

Infectious disease experts say New Zealand could already be experiencing the start of a second wave of Covid-19.

During the first wave to hit Parliament, the National Party was the hardest hit. At the start of March, a third of the National caucus – including party leader Christopher Luxon – were infected or isolating as contacts.