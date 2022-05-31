Pacific minister heads to Fiji but talks won't include China

A day after the Government announced it wants a meeting with the Solomon Islands over its controversial security deal with China, Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio is heading to Fiji.

But his visit, from June 1-4, is to meet with Pacific marine ministers in Suva and discuss the Blue Pacific Continent, the minister said in a statement.

Aupito said he would focus on a range of issues with other large ocean states, “to build and strengthen the relationships and conversations that began at this year’s Our Ocean Conference held in Palau in March.

“The Pacific is central to the lives, cultures and wellbeing of Aotearoa New Zealand and our Pacific whanau, aiga, kainga, kopu tangata, and fanau,” he said.

All eyes have been on the Pacific since the Solomons’ Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced last month his government had signed the agreement with China.

Beijing has since indicated its interest in strengthening bilateral ties with other Pacific countries. China has signed a series of deals with several island nations, but has not succeeded in securing a region-spanning economic and security agreement.

AP Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, right, locks arms with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara on Thursday, May 26.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held a meeting with the foreign ministers of 10 Pacific Island nations, and was expected to be asking countries to sign an extensive economic and security agreement. That has gone unsigned.

In the past five days, Wang has visited the Solomons, Kiribati, Samoa, and Fiji, in a 10-day whistle-stop tour of the region. He was in Fiji when he spoke virtually with the Pacific ministers.

Wang is due in Tonga on Wednesday and will visit Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Timor Leste. He will also hold virtual meetings with leaders in Cook Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia. He met the premier of Niue virtually on Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is reportedly making a move to meet with her counterpart in the Solomons to try to work out what New Zealand can offer.

PIFS More than 500 delegates from 80 countries attended the Our Oceans Conference in Palau.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples said Aupito’s visit to Fiji this week was not related to the Chinese delegation in the region.

“At this stage, he [Aupito] is going to talk Pacific marine issues and anything else would remain confidential,” the ministry said.

At the March oceans conference, Aupito had encouraged progress on the conservation of Pacific marine environments and the sustainable use of ocean resources, and “I intend to continue these dialogues during my visit”.

While in Suva, Aupito will also meet with the Fijian Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

When he returns, Aupito will attend the Le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa 2022 language week and the 60th anniversary of the island nation’s independence from Aotearoa, the ministry said.