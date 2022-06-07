Jacinda Ardern to meet new Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Samoan PM Fiame Mata'afa

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will raise issues such as Australia's 501 deportation policy with the country's new prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed meetings with her counterparts in Australia and Samoa, and says she won’t shy away from controversial issues such as Australia’s 501 deportations policy.

Ardern will be the first foreign leader to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Australian soil when she and her Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson travel across the Tasman later this week.

Next week, Ardern also confirmed Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa​ would visit New Zealand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed during her post-Cabinet press conference that she would meet Australia and Samoa’s prime ministers.

Fiame​‘s trip to New Zealand, marking her first bilateral visit as Samoa's prime minister, comes as Ardern and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta face questions about this country’s connections with other Pacific nations.

READ MORE:

* NZ's Australia-friendly response to China-Solomon Islands deal reveals a big shift in thinking

* New Zealand wants greater security and defence ties with India, Mahuta says

* The Five Eyes bluster will blow over, but beneath it lies a greater struggle for New Zealand



Ardern’s overnight trip to Australia would include her first face-to-face meeting with Albanese as prime minister. However, the two leaders have known each other for years.

Ardern said she had spoken with “Albo” a number of times since he took office, and had met him on both sides of the Tasman before he was prime minister.

Robertson would stay in Australia until Saturday, meeting companies such as Costco and Australian politicians including Federal Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern says she will raise issues such as Australia’s deportation policy, when she travels there this week.

Over dinner in Sydney, she hoped to “get to know” Albanese better and said she would raise contentious issues such as the country’s deportation policy and its stripping of the rights of New Zealand-born residents there.

“We have seen some really extreme examples, those who have little to no connection to New Zealand being deported to New Zealand,” she said. “Then, we see the consequences of that anti-social behaviour and their lack of a connection here at home.”

Ardern said she would also push for Australia to restore the rights of New Zealanders working there to access social security and disability care. Ardern pointed out Kiwis “who are taxpayers and filling skills gaps” cannot access the same standard of education or accident compensation.

“We have seen some really distressing situations, so yes, it will be an issue I continue to advocate on,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to journalists on Tuesday, after returning from the US late last week.

When Samoa’s prime minister Fiame visits New Zealand next week, Ardern said she hoped to discuss the major challenges facing the Pacific, such as stability and climate change.

National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee has criticised Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta for not travelling to the Pacific herself, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently jetted to meetings with the foreign ministers of 10 Pacific Island nations.

Wang was trying to sign deals with Pacific islands which could have expanded China’s military and police co-operation with most of the Pacific. He did not succeed in securing a region-spanning economic and security agreement, but did sign a number of bilateral agreements, including with Samoa.

Fiame has since downplayed the significance of that agreement, saying it was mostly for projects already under way. She said it was not as significant as the security and economic pact Wang had arrived with.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta visited Fiji in March, but has faced questions about why she hasn’t visited other Pacific nations this year.

Ardern stood by Mahuta on Tuesday and said criticism about her lack of travel was “frustrating”.

Mahuta has visited Fiji this year, one of the few countries in the Pacific to have opened its border.

“These are sovereign nations who have had relationships with China that span many years, as New Zealand does,” Ardern said.

She said only a few Pacific nations had reopened their borders for travel, and suggested that organising face-to-face visits to those countries would not be welcome. She said Wang’s diplomatic mission would have required specific exemptions.

Border requirements were the reason Mahuta had not travelled to the Pacific recently, Ardern said, not because she was overworked with other portfolios such as local government.