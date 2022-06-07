Monkeypox now a notifiable infectious disease

Monkeypox is a disease that can pass between animals to humans.

Monkeypox has been made a notifiable infectious disease, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Associate health minister Ayesha Verrall said Monkeypox was less likely than Covid-19 to lead to a widespread pandemic. She said “the outbreaks have been limited".

She said PCR tests for Monkeypox were arriving in New Zealand this week.

Monkeypox originated in west Africa, and has since spread to Europe, Australia and the US. Cases started popping up outside of west Africa earlier this year, but the reason for its spread is uncertain.

If Monkeypox does arrive in New Zealand, Verrall said the Government would conduct testing and tracing. She said it was not as infectious as Covid-19.

It appeared to be spread by very close contact, or sex, she said.

She said people identified as contacts of a confirmed case of Monkeypox would be asked to monitor for symptoms. Unlike when Covid-19 first arrived, she said not all contacts of someone with Monkeypox would be required to isolate.

The categorisation of Monkeypox as a notifiable infectious disease meant any confirmed case of the disease would need to be notified to health authorities.

Ardern said medical officers would have powers such as contact tracing to determine the spread of Monkeypox. She confirmed there had been no reported cases of the disease in New Zealand, as of Tuesday.