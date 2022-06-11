'We need action against gangs right now': Chris Luxon details new gang plan

Christopher Luxon says gang patches should be banned in public and on social media.

A National Government would introduce laws to ban gang insignia, stop gang members from gathering and charge people who post gang-related content online, Christopher Luxon says.

He announced the party’s new crime prevention and gangs policy in Auckland, after criticising the Government’s response to gun crime and robberies.

Luxon said National will ban gang patches and insignia in public and on social media, as well as gatherings, among other measures in an attempt to crack down on gangs. Depending on the “severity” of the content or insignia, people who display or post gang-related “insignia” could be jailed or fined up to $15,000.

As well as targeting gang-related content, Luxon proposed introducing a police power to issue “dispersal notices” to stop public gatherings of suspected gang members.

David White/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to party members in Auckland.

He also said police should have the power to issue “consorting prohibition” orders, making it illegal for identified gang members with a criminal record from meeting or communicating with each other. These consorting prohibition orders could be issued to anyone with a category 3 or 4 criminal conviction – this includes aggravated assault or a third drink-driving conviction, up to murder.

National’s police spokesperson, Mark Mitchell said he had been considering Australian-style approaches to gangs.

He called for the Government to commit to high-intensity police units to “harass and target gangs”.

In Australia, these police units were established under a policy called Strike Force Raptor in New South Wales, where police conducted high-profile raids to collect illegal firearms and target gangs.

Earlier this week, Mitchell suggested his own name for a New Zealand police taskforce targeting gangs: Resolute.

There have been regular reports of gun crime in Auckland, which has also seen brazen examples of “ram raid” theft from petrol stations, dairies and high-end retailers such as Gucci.

Police Minister Poto Williams announced $6 million in funding for security measures from ram raiding, such as bollards, to be installed outside dairies. But business groups, such as the dairy owner association, said they needed at least $20m and then suggested dairy owners arm themselves with weapons.

While National has been critical of the Government’s response to gangs, guns and high-profile instances of “ram raiding”, government MPs have questioned what the Opposition would have done differently.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had asked police to advise if new laws were needed to reduce gun crime and gang membership – and was open to actioning any requests police had.

On Wednesday, she blamed National for slowing progress on introducing Firearm Prohibition Orders and establishing a gun register. Work to establish Firearm Prohibition Orders has been ongoing for years, and would stop certain people from being able to legally access any gun.

A bill introducing this measure is currently before a select committee, but Luxon on Wednesday said the Government should push it through the final stages of becoming law under urgency. Ardern said she welcomed his support.