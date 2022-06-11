Transport Minister jets overseas to boost EV imports

Here is every new electric car you can buy in New Zealand right now.

Transport Minister Michael Wood is heading to Oslo, Norway, on Saturday to convince global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to sell more electric cars to New Zealand.

He will attend the International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition - the world's largest electric mobility conference and exhibition - where policymakers, the automotive industry and researchers will discuss how to speed up transitioning to electric vehicles.

Transport is responsible for 20% of New Zealand’s total carbon emissions, making it the second-largest source.

The Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan calls for it to be cut 13% by 2030, and 41% by 2035. It also wants to make 30% of New Zealand’s light vehicle fleet electric by 2035.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood is flying to Norway on Saturday to boost electric vehicle imports to New Zealand

READ MORE:

* Drive Electric launches new website

* National warns emissions standards will push up car prices but Labour counters that claim

* Feebate pushing up ute sales, as well as EVs



Finance Minister Grant Robertson has set aside half a billion dollars in this year’s budget for a scrap-and-replace scheme to help low-income households replace their “dirty” vehicles with cleaner alternatives such as electric vehicles.

However, EV dealers said there were already not enough EVs in New Zealand to meet tcurrent demand, and subsidies would only push the price up further.

Wood said he hoped the trip would send a message to EV manufacturers that New Zealand was open for business.

Robert Steven/Stuff The Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan wanted 30% of the country’s light vehicle fleet to be electric by 2035.

“We don’t make vehicles locally, so it is vitally important that New Zealand is seen as a viable market for low-emissions vehicle manufacturers,” he said.

“Through our investments to date there is great potential for the development of innovative new EV technologies in New Zealand, and we are in a prime position to work with globally-leading companies here to test and go to market safely.”

Wood also said he would be meeting ministers from other countries to discuss their experiences on decarbonising their transport sectors.