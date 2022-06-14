Peke-Mason 'just got on with it' while waiting for spot in Parliament

Soraya Peke-Mason, who ran for Labour in Rangitīkei in 2020, will be going to Parliament as a list MP for Labour after the departure of sitting MPS Trevor Mallard and Kris Faafoi.

New Labour MP Soraya Peke-Mason hasn’t sat idle in the 20 months since missing out at the 2020 election.

Peke-Mason spent 12 years as Rangitīkei's first Māori woman councillor before standing down in 2019, when she unsuccessfully ran for Horizons Regional Council.

Peke-Mason spent 12 years as Rangitīkei’s first Māori woman councillor before standing down in 2019, when she unsuccessfully ran for Horizons Regional Council.

She stood in the general election in Rangitīkei in 2020 and put up a good fight against incumbent Ian McKelvie in a traditionally strong National seat. She was ranked No 60 on Labour’s list at the 2020 election.

She knew then she had to bide her time to get a chance at going to Parliament.

“Being so close to the top of the list after the last election and the appointment of those that were ahead of me, I knew I was close to the top and knew there was a possibility this could happen as a result of people wanting to resign or whatever. It’s been there, but we just got on with it.”

Since then, she has busied herself working in the health sector.

She was appointed to the Whanganui District Health Board and has been busy preparing for the change to the new national health organisation, Health New Zealand, which comes into being next month.

She was also appointed by iwi Ngāti Rangi to the Hauora ā Iwi Relationship Board, as well as working for the Whanganui Regional Health Network and Ruapehu Health Ltd in Raetihi.

Peke-Mason, who lives in the village of Rātana south of Whanganui, said she had a couple of months to finish those work commitments before going to Parliament, likely in September.

“The new role requires some concentrated effort.”

She didn’t know what to expect about going to Parliament and was keen to learn once she got there. She wasn’t just going there as a voice for Māori, but for everyone in the electorate, she said.

“I’m so keen to support the next generation. It has been a big part of what I have done, for the next generation.”

She said given what had happened it was too early so say whether she would stand in Rangitīkei at the next election.

But for now she said it was an honour and a privilege to be able to represent the country and the region.

Dan Rosewarne will be Labour’s other new MP.