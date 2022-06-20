Jacinda Ardern will visit Nato summit and British PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will meet the British leader Boris Johnson during her upcoming trip to Europe, which includes a Nato summit.

Ardern detailed plans for her third “reconnecting New Zealand” diplomatic mission on Monday, confirming she would attend the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain, and meet with other world leaders in Brussels, the capital of Belgium and the seat of the European Union.

Nato invited leaders from Australia, Japan and South Korea to attend its June summit. Heads of Government from the Nato members, including US President Joe Biden, would also be at the summit.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has detailed her plan to visit Europe as part of the Government’s “reconnecting New Zealand” diplomatic and trade missions.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg​ invited Ardern, and the leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea to the summit “as our Asia Pacific partners”. Nato, which is primarily a military alliance between European and North American countries, is currently grappling with how to end the invasion of Ukraine without drawing Russia’s war further into the West.

Ardern said the Nato invitation would make it “very efficient” to meet with world leaders from across the region.

As well as the Nato meeting, Ardern said she would meet with EU leaders in Brussels alongside Trade Minister Damien O’Connor.

The Government has been working to sign a free trade deal with the EU, which Ardern said was nearing a conclusion.

“The key focus will be lending a hand to conclude the EU free trade deal, as we enter the closing stages of negotiations,” she said.

“We are still in the midst of negotiations, but this trip has been purposely timed around this period to make sure we continue the momentum of these negotiations.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Europe on Sunday.

Ardern and other ministers have been on a steady stream of diplomatic and trade missions this year. Ardern has visited Singapore, Japan, the US and Australia since April.

“We’re letting the world know we are open for business, study, trade and travel once again,” she said.

“International links are vital for New Zealand’s economic recovery from the global Covid pandemic. While virtual diplomacy has served us well, I am pleased to be able to undertake face to face meetings to profile New Zealand as a close, like-minded partner that is open for business, and actively reconnecting with our European partners.”

She would also meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London. In March, New Zealand and the UK signed a free trade agreement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, June 17.

While in England, Ardern said it was “tradition” to meet with a member of the British royal family “based on availability”.

She indicated she would likely meet with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

“The Duke of Cambridge is someone that over the course of my time in this role, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know – so it will be an opportunity to touch base,” she said.

When the Europe trip concludes on July 2, Ardern said she would travel to Australia for a business forum.

O’Connor, the trade minister, said he also had planned to travel to Canada and would be joining the prime minister in Belgium, the UK and Australia.

He said the Brussels visit would focus on concluding negotiations and include meetings with Valdis Dombrovskis​, the EU’s trade commissioner, and Janusz Wojciechowski, its commissioner for agriculture.