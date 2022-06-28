Jacinda Ardern flies flag of internationalism in first Europe meeting with Spanish leader

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ has met Spain’s President​​ Pedro Sánchez​, marking her first bilateral engagement while in Europe.

The two leaders announced an agreement, which will allow 2000 young people from Spain and New Zealand to go on working holidays in either country. Previously, just 200 travellers from each country were able to take part in the working holiday scheme.

Ardern said the scheme was just one of the opportunities New Zealand and Spain could work on more closely together, and she said her talks with Sánchez had focused on how the two countries could co-operate to push for internationalism.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Spain’s Pedro Sánchez at Moncloa Palace.

The two leaders also agreed to what they called a “Global Values Partnership”, which discussed their intentions to advocate for global democracy, sustainability, human rights and the rule of law.

Ardern is in Madrid to attend the Nato Leaders’ Summit – the first time New Zealand has been invited to the event. Later, she will join the “concluding stages” of New Zealand’s free-trade negotiations with the European Union (EU) in Brussels, Belgium, before visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

She met Sánchez at the Palace of Moncloa on Tuesday, where they swapped football jerseys – the All Whites for La Furia Roja – before the talks.

Ardern said she wanted to personally thank Sánchez for selling 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to New Zealand last September.

Sánchez became leader in 2018, after a vote of no confidence toppled Spain’s previous administration. The two leaders have spoken before, and were noted voices for global cooperation early in their leadership.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to Stuff before Europe trip.

At the UN in 2018, Sánchez, Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron were known as members of “the club” to combat Trumpism and concern about the growth of nationalism worldwide.

After Ardern’s morning meeting with Sánchez, she is set to meet Macron, who’s also in Madrid for the Nato Leaders’ Summit.

The Macron meeting is expected to touch on a range of major issues, with Ardern wanting to get an update from him about the situation in Ukraine after he and other European leaders visited Kyiv in-person last week.

She will also discuss New Zealand’s negotiations with the EU for a free-trade deal, and is expected to discuss the Christchurch Call with Macron as well.

Following the 2019 Christchurch terror attack, Macron joined Ardern in calling for social media companies to take an active role in stopping the spread of extremism on their platforms.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets President of Spain Pedro Sanchez at Moncloa Palace on June 28, 2022.

In addition to collaboration under the Global Values Partnership, they will take advantage of the opportunities offered by their participation in the Leaders Network "Reinforcing Multilateralism Together" and their support for the Christchurch Call to Action and will continue to seek opportunities to carry out concrete actions in defence of modern, democratic, and internationalist values.

In a joint statement after their meeting, Ardern and Sánchez​ said they had discussed the Christchurch Call and would work together to focus on “defence of modern, democratic, and internationalist values”.

The internet, democracy and freedom is a major focus for the prime minister’s first day in Spain. She is also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the Tech 4 Democracy conference. It’s a programme which the US State Department has been involved with in, to study how digital technology can better enhance – rather than threaten – democracies.