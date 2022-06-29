Misinformation is a threat and affecting NZ, Jacinda Ardern says ahead of Nato speech

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about combating misinformation during meetings with other state leaders and at a conference in Madrid, Spain.

As Nato member states finalise their strategy for how to deal with security risks in their region, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stressed the significance of fiction masquerading as fact – an issue she sees as a major security threat.

Ardern is in Madrid, Spain, for the Nato Leaders’ Summit, during which member states will release their 10-year forecast for security threats and how they should be addressed.

Nato is primarily a military alliance between North America and a selection of European countries. New Zealand is not a member, but has been invited to attend and speak at the summit as one of its Pacific allies, and Ardern will address leaders on Wednesday, local time.

With European leaders in the city, Ardern spent Tuesday talking with the prime minister of Spain and president of France. The topic of online misinformation is understood to have been raised in both meetings.

She also spoke at a conference, co-hosted by the IE International University and US State Department, about the risk misinformation poses to peace and security.

Ardern said misinformation, often originated as propaganda from foreign actors such as Russia, was harming New Zealand’s social cohesion and was proven to fuel terrorism.

She described it as a threat which could stoke anything from war and terrorism to public health risks.

The response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the riot on Parliament’s grounds in Wellington, and the March 15 terror attack had all expressions of misinformation, she said.

Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine was spreading beyond its borders, she said, showing how false information could be used to fuel war.

Following the March 15 terror attack, Ardern started the Christchurch Call with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Christchurch Call is a commitment by governments and technology giants to eliminate the spread of terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Ardern said the next focus for the Christchurch Call was to analyse how algorithms on social media and search platforms were contributing to the radicalisation of users and the spread of misinformation.

Its first focus had been to establish a crisis protocol for tech companies, for when terrorist and other traumatic events were propagated or broadcast online.

During the Tech 4 Democracy conference in Madrid, Ardern quoted former German chancellor Angela Merkel as saying: “It used to be that you would hear of an issue on the news and the next day you would go and discuss it at a water cooler.

“Now, you hear something or read something on the internet, and at the water cooler you have a debate over whether it was real or not.

“If people are fiercely of the view that fiction is fact or fact is fiction, it is incredibly hard as leaders to build consensus in that environment.

“So I see that as a starting point for how do we deal with polarisation.”

Ardern discussed this year’s riot on Parliament grounds and the three-week occupation which led up to it, as one of the greatest examples of polarisation in New Zealand, saying misinformation had brought the hundreds of protesters together.

She said this misinformation appeared to be well-organised and was often part of a concerted information war.

“Recent research, for instance, by Microsoft found a sudden and pronounced spike in the consumption of Russian disinformation by New Zealanders, which increased by 30% relative to our neighbours in Australia, or the United States, in the period after December 2021,” she said.

“I cannot yet tell you why this is happening. But I can tell you that it matters that it is.”

Ardern said digital platforms needed to ensure people were heard, but they should also protect people from harmful content.

Tech giants could not shrug off responsibility, she said. “It is simply not enough to say that ‘we are postmen’ and not the publisher.”

After her speech at the conference, Ardern met Macron. She said she wanted to discuss the Christchurch Call with him, and had also discussed it with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez earlier on Tuesday.

She said New Zealand was in a position, alongside France and Spain, to lead the world in minimising digital technology’s use as a weapon of misinformation.

Ardern is scheduled to speak at the Nato Leaders’ Summit on Wednesday (local time), before leaving Spain for free trade talks with leaders of the EU in Brussels, Belgium.