Jacinda Ardern expected to speak on climate change and the Pacific at Nato summit

The King of Spain, Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain hosted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at The Zarzuela Palace during the Nato Leaders' Summit.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak at the Nato Leaders’ Summit, after spending the night with the West’s most powerful leaders at a dinner hosted by the King of Spain.

The “AP4” as they’re being called - Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea – will be speaking on day two of the summit in Madrid and meeting with the Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg​.

The four countries are not members of Nato, which is primarily a military alliance of North America and a selection of European nations, but they’re considered formal allies of the alliance.

Ardern said Tuesday night’s dinner at The Zarzuela Palace was a fairly intimate and relaxed event, with invitations extended only to the heads of government and their partners.

READ MORE:

* Misinformation is a threat and affecting NZ, Jacinda Ardern says ahead of Nato speech

* Jacinda Ardern flies flag of internationalism in first Europe meeting with Spanish leader

* PM Jacinda Ardern set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron after touching down in Europe



It gave the elected leaders the opportunity to meet speak more candidly, she said, with the guest list including the likes of US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The event even included a very specific dress code, Ardern said – formal but not ball-gown-formal, with dresses no higher than the knee, but not floor length.

“We're not pulling in particularly flashy events. The dress code itself is an indication of the tone,” she said.

Supplied World leaders in Madrid for the Nato summit were hosted for dinner at The Zarzuela Palace by the King of Spain, Felipe VI.

Ardern delivered a keynote speech at the Tech4Democracy conference on Tuesday which focused on the use of propaganda and misinformation to polarise and tear apart societies. She said the weaponisation of the internet to spread false information had proven to be a global security threat.

Member states of Nato are working to finalise their strategy for how to deal with security risks in their region. They will deliver a 10-year plan, forecasting major security threats and outlining how these should be addressed.

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most pressing attack on peace in Europe, Nato’s “strategic concept” will look further afield.

In a speech last year Stoltenberg​ pushed for Nato members to work closer with the nations of the Pacific and Asia – especially as China looks to become more involved and expand its influence in the region.

It’s expected relations with China will be a key issue in Nato’s 10-year strategic concept.

In meetings with European leaders, such as with the presidents of France and Spain, Emmanuel Macron​ and Pedro Sánchez​, Ardern said she had raised the Christchurch Call – a transnational effort to reduce extremism and radicalisation online – as an area in need of continued focus.

In interviews, she told Stuff she planned to stress the importance of climate change as the most pressing threat to security and stability in the Pacific.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to Stuff before Europe trip.

She also raised trade barriers as contributing force to instability in Asia and the Pacifc.

Ahead of her Nato “intervention” – which is what they’re calling the speech in Madrid – Ardern said the West needed to take a more expansive view on diplomacy in the Pacific, especially.

“Relationships should not be just viewed through a military lens,” she said.

She said if the US or Europe engaged more and traded more with the Pacific, then relationships between the two regions would improve. While China has been making moves in the Pacific, investing heavily in infrastructure for many nations, Ardern said other countries could also look to strengthen economic ties which could lead to greater stability.

“That's a point we've made very clearly to the United States. And it's a view I also would share with Europe as well.”

Ardern is speaking to the Nato Summit on Wednesday afternoon local time, following a highly anticipated speech from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the morning.

The major for day one of the Nato Leaders’ summit had been a dispute over whether Sweden and Finland should be able to join Nato. Turkey had objected to their application. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the Nordic countries had supported Kurdish groups which Turkey says are terrorists.

Late on Tuesday Stoltenberg issued a statement to say the dispute had been resolved: “Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey’s concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism.”

The Nato members operate by consensus, meaning the objection from Turkey alone could have been enough to block Sweden and Finland’s admission to Nato.