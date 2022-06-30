PM prepared to leave Brussels without an EU trade deal

The Government hoped to lock in a highly anticipated free trade agreement with the European Union this month, after four years of negotiations. But Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, on the eve of her visit to Brussels, home of the European Commission, says she’s prepared to leave Europe without a deal.

The primary industries, particularly dairy and meat producers, have become increasingly concerned that the EU free trade deal could include restrictions on how they can market their products but won’t bring significant benefits to their industries.

Ardern said the four years of negotiations had been “tough going”. She acknowledged that access for New Zealand’s primary industries had been particularly tricky, given “sensitivities” from some EU states which produce similar foods.

“I am very willing to leave Europe without final conclusion of those talks if we don’t see commercially meaningful access for our exporters,” she said.

During her time in Madrid at the Nato summit, Ardern met with European leaders including the French president Emanuel Macron, Netherlands’ prime minister Mark Rutte, and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.

Ardern said she has been discussing the trade agreement with all leaders from the EU, to either seek their advocacy for a New Zealand free trade agreement or discuss their concerns with one.

She confirmed the deal would include geographic indication rules, which would likely mean Kiwi cheese makers would no longer be able to call their products “feta” or “mozzarella”. Europe believes these names carry special significance to certain regions.

Ardern said “geographic indicators” were unavoidable when negotiating trade deals with the EU. In 2020, then trade minister David Parker confirmed a leak which indicated New Zealand was comfortable with agreeing to geographic indicator rules.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trade Minister Damien O’Connor has been in Brussels this week, negotiating in-person ahead of the prime minister’s arrival. (File photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade ended a second round of public submissions on geographic indicators at the end of May.

It said the EU was pushing for 2200 products to be covered by geographic indicators and facilitating such a requirement would lead to “significant changes to our existing laws”.

That 2020 leak indicated the EU was not offering New Zealand’s agricultural products much access, and would maintain tariffs and other restrictions on agricultural exports.

National Party trade spokesperson Todd McClay urged Ardern to hold off a deal if it did not include better access for New Zealand’s dairy and meat into Europe.

He said it appeared the EU had not given much ground since 2020.

“We need better access for meat and dairy. It just feels like the EU have not moved anywhere near as far as they need to. And ultimately, what this would mean is we would have almost no access for dairy products to the European market because of quotas and tariff rates that are prohibitively high,” he said.

He said the rules around geographic indicators could mean producers of goods such as mozzarella wouldn’t be able to sell their products as mozzarella into any country.

McClay, who used to live in Brussels as a diplomat for Niue and the Cook Islands before joining the National Party, said he would support Ardern’s rejection of an EU offer that didn’t include better access for dairy and meat.

He said her arrival in Brussels, to reject the offer, could pressure the EU to come up with a better offer. He said another six months of negotiations between officials could result in a much better deal for New Zealand.

“If we don’t get better access for dairy and meat in this trade deal, we will not get it. There is no second chance to negotiate once a deal is done.”

McClay said an EU deal with limited access for dairy or meat could also hurt New Zealand in the long run.

“When this Government or future governments go to negotiate with the India, the US or South American countries, they’re likely to say ‘you left with almost nothing at all from the European Union, so we too won’t give you anything in dairy or beef,” he said.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor has been in Brussels this week, negotiating in-person ahead of the prime minister’s arrival.

Ardern said she had been in regular contact with O’Connor, receiving updates from him throughout her two days in Madrid, Spain, at the Nato summit.

On Thursday, Ardern and EU leaders will confirm in Brussels what progress has been made on the free trade agreement. An update is expected late on Thursday or early Friday in New Zealand.