Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Brussels, Belgium for free trade deal negotiations with the EU.

New Zealand has signed a highly anticipated trade deal with the European Union (EU).

The deal is estimated to be worth $1.8 billion annually to New Zealand, when it’s fully rolled out by 2035.

Geographic indicator rules (GIs) will mean Kiwis can’t sell products called “feta” or “port” in nine years.

New Zealand has signed a free trade agreement with the European Union, estimated to be worth $1.8 billion annually when it’s fully implemented.

It will remove 91% of tariffs as soon as the deal is actioned, worth an estimated $100 million just in duties savings.

Negotiations for the deal ran to the very last moment, with the EU and New Zealand only agreeing a few hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrived at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, to either sign an agreement or confirm she was leaving without one.

Those inside the negotiations described it as “intense”, confirming that the talks continued right through Thursday morning.

It’s understood that agriculture had been a sticking point in the negotiations, with New Zealand unhappy about the limited access for dairy and beef in previous EU offers.

The deal will increase New Zealand dairy and red meat exporters’ access to the EU.

Geographic indicators, which stop New Zealand businesses from using certain names, were clawed back from previous offers. But notably, New Zealand-made feta – which is seen as culturally important to Greece – will not be able to be called “feta” in nine years.

On Wednesday, the day before the deal was signed, Ardern said she was willing to leave Europe without a free trade agreement and acknowledged that agriculture – particularly dairy and meat – had caused concern with some of the EU’s 27 nations.

The prime minister arrived in Brussels on Wednesday night, planning to stay for a single day – while Trade Minister Damien O’Connor had been in the city since the start of the week. She said O’Connor had been briefing her multiple times a day on the negotiations in Brussels, so she could push European leaders at Nato to agree to the deal.

Insiders from both sides said agreement was only reached through negotiation between the political leaders, with officials at an impasse.

Negotiations for the deal have been ongoing for four years.

Geographic indicators

Geographic indicators, known as GIs, prohibit businesses in certain regions from selling goods under names considered unique to other regions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the EU originally provided a list of 2000 names it wanted to be covered by GIs.

This included a range of cheeses, such as Halloumi, mozzarella, Bree, and Camembert. Almost all of the significant GIs have been pulled back, but some remain.

Companies will be given nine years to adjust to the GIs that have been agreed to.

Dairy, meat and seafood

Announcing the deal, Ardern said negotiators had “fought hard for our dairy and beef exporters”.

Some tariffs will remain for certain dairy and meat products, but they would be rolled back over the next seven years.