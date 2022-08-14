Marches, protests, burning effigies: is democracy dying, or has it just stubbed its toe?

When democracy is government of the people, by the people and for the people, do we have a crisis of democracy if “we the people” come bearing angry signs and burning effigies of the prime minister?

Do we have a crisis when anti-mandate protesters take to camping on Parliament grounds then leaving amid a hail of projectiles, or when Americans start storming the Capitol in Washington DC seeking to harm elected representatives?

And is it a crisis if young people who sense an onrushing climate calamity join internet conspiracy theorists in expressing a lack of faith in the ability of an elected democracy, with all its legislative checks and balances, to deal swiftly with onrushing peril?

Greek philosopher Plato would likely give the simple answer “yes, democracy is always beset by crisis”, yet academic and author Max Rashbrooke, a Victoria University democracy specialist, offers “no”.

So that’s one vote each.

Plato argued democracy motivates the poor against wealthy rulers. It prioritises wealth and property accumulation, then degenerates into tyranny where no one has discipline and society exists in chaos.

There are those in western nations who fear that slide has now begun, and pessimism around the future of democracy is more than a loss of confidence, or a need to tinker.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site.

Rashbrooke is not among them.

He agrees there are problems, but there is no better alternative. Democracies tend to provide people with better outcomes than autocracies - whether they are run by dictators, royalty or the military.

Critics of one-person one-vote democracies highlight political instability, short-term thinking related to getting re-elected, potential corruption, voter ignorance, manipulation or control of public opinion, and limited responsiveness and representation.

So did many of those dwelling in Camp Freedom in front of Parliament this year, as they chanted “you serve us” to invisible MPs.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post Tear gas is fired at supporters of President Trump who stormed the United States Capitol building.

In a democracy, elected officials, the judiciary, the police, traffic wardens and the news media try to construct pillars for public good. In Camp Freedom world, it was the opposite.

Protesters saw those pillars set to unfairly fall on them.

Sir Peter Gluckman argues governments’ Covid response damaged democracy. Gluckman was the first chief science advisor to the prime minister and served National and Labour over nine years .

Democracy is clearly having trouble,” he says.

“We've seen around the world that because of the public health needs of dealing with Covid, even democratic countries took an autocratic approach, which was quite appropriate.”

Governments worldwide imposed lockdowns, border closures, and vaccine mandates. Some of those were – or became – deeply unpopular.

Mixed in with fear of the unknown, imposition of autocratic rules put strain on the trust of democratic government.

“There's a relationship between fear, anxiety, and autocracy,” Gluckman says.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sir Peter Gluckman: Governments around the world imposed autocratic-like impositions on people during lockdown.

“When people are scared, they want strong leadership. But strong leadership drives fear – I'm not saying that's the situation in New Zealand.

”The reality is the world is in a dangerous place at the moment, with conflict, climate change, biodiversity loss, supply line problems, and fractured geostrategic issues. It's a very unstable place.

“Some countries may have done better at this. Look at the Nordic countries, or you can look at the democratic model of Switzerland as another way of doing it.

“There are different models out there to try. And, even in the issues of the moment, we're not really having particularly sophisticated conversation.”

Without thoughtful discussion around the issues and also engaging the public, New Zealand will suffer what is happening elsewhere: “a decline in trust of the Government, and its institutions”.

The voices of Parliament protesters, and those who stormed the Capitol in the US should not be ignored, Rashbrooke says.

“Yes, there are real problems with democracy at the moment, and we need a democratic do-over, we do need to upgrade democracy. We need to take steps that involve implementing good decision-making and which find ways of really harnessing the wisdom of the crowd, and bring politics closer to people.

“I’m not complacent about democracy, I do think a lot of work is needed, I also don’t think democracy is suffering an existential crisis.

Hagen Hopkins/Bridget Williams Books Max Rashbrooke, senior associate at the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, Victoria University of Wellington-Te Herenga Waka.

“A lot of the things we need to do to adapt to the climate crisis involve at least an amount of short-term pain, even for long-term gain. The New Zealand public has just not fully caught up with the reality of climate change. But I don’t know how far you get by blaming democracy. It’s a problem with the New Zealand public.

“Questions about climate change are very much about governing for the future.You could argue that systems well-designed to take care of the long-term would have taken much more care, back in the 1980s when scientists were first raising the issue.

“Democracies can be slow to respond to crises, but not always. In World War 2 they mobilised huge amounts of resources extremely rapidly in some cases.

“Some democracies are doing much better at being able to respond to the climate crisis, than others are. Norway has had extraordinary success in being able to move very rapidly to electric vehicles.”

US president John Adams once stated that "democracy never lasts long," and that every democracy in history had committed suicide.

file photo Democracy is a relatively new concept, says Rashbrooke.

And even in Aotearoa, trouble seems to be looming, if you use the measure adopted by Professor Jan-Werner Mueller of Princeton University, when talking to Britain’s Inter-Parliamentary Union last year.

Mueller highlights three crisis levels.

“The first,” he says, “is when there are tanks in the streets.”

The second is the gradual hollowing out of rights due to autocratic legislation. The third type - seen even in established democracies - attacks on the media and journalism, and expanding inequality.

Rashbrooke points out democracy is a relatively new concept and is still developing. Even Spain and Greece were military dictatorships inside 100 years ago.

“We see all the current problems, but we forget all the recent successes. Representative democracies are very new.

“Not only did women gain the vote very late in the day - there is a canton in Switzerland where women didn’t win the right to vote until 1991.”

Until the modern era most individuals lacked economic freedom and opportunity, condemning them to poverty and deprivation.

And it’s democracies that fare best on that score, according to the Index of Economic Freedom, an annual guide published by The Heritage Foundation in the US.

The Index covers 12 freedoms – from property rights to financial freedom – in 184 countries.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang.

New Zealand sits fourth from top (most free), with Singapore (a form of autocracy) at number one, then Switzerland and Ireland. Least free are North Korea under Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, Venezuela (an authoritarian regime), and one-party Cuba.

Nor do democracies necessarily prevent long-term thinking around issues such as climate change, Rashbrooke says.

He cites The Good Ancestor, in which author Roman Krznaric​rates governments on their ability to leave the country in a better place than when they arrived.

Of the top 25 countries who govern for the long-term good, 21 are democracies. Autocracies tend towards short term gain.

Cries along the lines of “hurry up, we must do something” - such as those splitting the Greens into those who support James Shaw, and those who want more haste - tend to overestimate the need for speed.

“We live in a world where information travels very quickly,” he says.

“The reality is that government regulation of new things has always lagged behind. But that has never created a problem because governments catch up when they need to.”

There was no evidence an autocracy would deal better with climate change.

“Given autocracies have no incentive to listen to their people, it’s unlikely they’d know what they wanted, if they were interested in the first place.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Murdered British Conservative lawmaker David Amess.

“Since they didn’t have any form of election it’s unlikely they would have the intent to deliver on the public good, and if you don’t know your population it’s very hard to implement things effectively, were they so minded.”

Another aspect with the potential to harm democracy are virulent attacks on public figures via social media, which threaten physical harm. Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in July, while two British MPs have been murdered in the past six years while seeing constituents.

Former press secretary Mike Munro agrees it goes with the territory, and does have the potential to deter some quality applicants for running for Parliament.

“On social media, the comments are often personal, brutal, ill-informed and normally anonymous, and then mainstream media go and use them as an insight into how the public is thinking. So the intensity of the scrutiny is so much greater today,” he says.

“If potentially outstanding candidates are put off because they fear being put under the media blowtorch, then our democracy suffers.”

file photo A sign of victory from Sir Winston Churchill, taken in 1959.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led Britain through WW2, then was promptly dumped by voters, was suitably witty in his assessment of the political system that both built and demolished him.

Churchill called it “the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”