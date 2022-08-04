Green MP wants to repeal 'racist' law that revoked citizenship from Samoans

Former Samoan MP Fepuleai Semi, left, joins Green MP Teanau Tuiono as he calls to repeal the Western Samoa Citizenship Act.

On September 15, 1982, thousands of New Zealanders were stripped of their citizenship by virtue of their Samoan heritage. Green MP Teanau Tuiono wants to rectify that “racist” lawmaking.

Tuiono, the political party’s Pacific peoples spokesperson, has introduced a bill to repeal the Western Samoa Citizenship Act.

But it may prove difficult to right the wrongs of the past. Asked how many people would be made New Zealand citizens under his bill, Tuiono said it was unclear.

He also did not have a view on whether citizenship should be offered to the descendants of those who had their rights stripped in 1982, or just those who could be deemed “overstayers” as a result of the act.

He said specifics of his proposal, such as who exactly should qualify for New Zealand citizenship, were a matter for select committee if his bill makes it to Parliament.

Under Prime Minister Robert Muldoon, the Western Samoa Citizenship Act was passed in response to a Privy Council ruling that the people of Western Samoa had New Zealand citizenship as the state was “administered” by New Zealand until 1961.

In 1949, New Zealand citizenship came to be – until then everyone was considered a “British subject”.

Peter Avery/stuff archive Falema'i Lesa was prosecuted for overstaying but later won her case for New Zealand citizenship via the Privy Council in 1982.

In an unusual workaround of the Privy Council’s ruling, the act named “Falema'i Lesa of Wellington” as the only person who was to keep her New Zealand citizenship.

Lesa​ still lives in Wellington, after successfully arguing that as a Samoan she was a New Zealand citizen. This was after she faced deportation as an “overstayer”.

David Williams, a professor of law who was active in the campaign against the Dawn Raids through the 1980s, said the retrospective stripping of citizenship was unethical and should never have happened.

“There is a fair bit of accuracy in describing the policies as ‘racist’. Samoans were welcome or unwelcome depending on if the economy was going up or down,” he said.

“The Lesa​ case absolutely confirms that people born in Samoa were New Zealand citizens. They came to New Zealand, were New Zealand citizens and wanted to be treated as citizens.”

The citizenship of Samoans at the time was not a loophole or technicality, Williams said. It was the result of decades of New Zealand’s actions in Samoa.

“New Zealand ruled Samoa – quite badly – and made quite a few mistakes like introducing the [influenza pandemic] into the community, killing about a third of the population, and then its brutal response to the Mau uprising.

“When it came to Samoa’s independence, the New Zealand Government did not address what the citizenship situation would be for the people of Samoa.”

Samoan community leaders including the Rev Mua Strickson-Pua​ and former Samoan MP Fepuleai Semi joined Tuiono on Thursday morning for the launch of his private member’s bill. The bill would go into “the biscuit tin”, leaving it up to luck as to whether it would go before Parliament.

Tuiono hoped he could get the support of other MPs to take it out of the ballot.

PASIFIKA TV/Supplied A delegation from New Zealand met with the Cabinet of Samoa in Apia on Tuesday.

Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio, who moved to New Zealand as child from Samoa in the 1960s, declined to comment on Thursday. His office said it was a matter for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who could not be reached, and issued a statement saying the minister was aware of the “long-standing issue”.

The spokesperson confirmed there were no plans to revoke the law.

In 2003, Prime Minister Helen Clark apologised for New Zealand’s treatment of Samoa. The acting Pacific Island affairs minister at the time, Chris Carter​, received a petition calling for the act to be repealed, but it was not.

Earlier this week, Tuiono joined a government delegation to Apia, Samoa, to celebrate the two countries’ “Treaty of Friendship” – signed in 1962 after Western Samoa gained its independence following 48 years of New Zealand’s administration.

In Apia, Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa​ raised concerns about New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme taking too much skilled labour out of Samoa.

Back in 1982, Williams recalled some support for the Western Samoa Citizenship Act from some Samoan politicians who thought emigration to New Zealand was diminishing its ability to set up an independent economy and state.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Former Samoan MP Fepuleai Semi says New Zealand should restore the citizenships taken away by the Western Samoa Citizenship Act.

Semi​, who was an MP in Samoa from 1982 to 88, said the removal of citizenship was a cruel blow to Samoans who had given up a lot to work in New Zealand.

“Back then, it was easier to go to hell and come back than come to New Zealand,” he said.

“New Zealand has been claiming to the world that Samoa is a friend. But this was not how you treat a friend. Look at the Dawn Raids – to be hounded by dogs, is that how you treat a friend? No.”

National MP Shane Reti, the party's Pacific peoples spokesperson, said he had discussed the bill with Tuiono in Apia and would wait for more detail about it.