Christopher Luxon says National cares more about unemployed young people than any other party

National's Christopher Luxon talks to media about his "welfare that works" policy.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says his policy for getting young people off benefits shows National cares more about unemployed people than any other party.

Luxon outlined a three-prong policy for unemployment at the National Party annual conference in on Sunday. There, he earnt enthusiastic applause from party faithful in Christchurch with his carrot and stick approach to welfare.

He said a National government would give every unemployment beneficiary under 25 years old an active case manager, with requirements of face-to-face meetings.

He also criticised the Labour Government and Ministry of Social Development for sanctioning beneficiaries less, saying those who didn’t follow their case manager’s back-to-work plans would “face sanctions” under National.

READ MORE:

* There's a 5-year unemployment low, and a 5-year welfare high. What is going on?

* Luxon has the microphone - how will he use it?

* Christopher Luxon to use big speech to announce National would unwind Labour tax hikes



Alongside that stick, Luxon said there would be a carrot in the National Party welfare plan. He proposed giving $1000 to any under 25-year-old who stays in work for a year having previously been on a benefit for 12 months.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Christopher Luxon discussed his plan for welfare dependency at the National Party conference in Christchurch.

“To young people who don’t want to work: You might have a free ride under Labour, but under National, it ends,” Luxon said on Sunday.

Speaking at the social welfare charity Visionwest on Monday, Luxon said his focus on ending the “free ride” for young beneficiaries showed he “cared” more about them than the Labour Government.

“We don’t want to give up on those young people. We care deeply about young people. We care deeply about people,” he said.

The charity delivers a range of social services in West Auckland, including social housing, employment workshops, healthcare and a food bank.