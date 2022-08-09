King's College responds to revelations of National MP Sam Uffindell's assault on student

The Tauranga MP says he attacked the younger boy in the boarding school, and was asked to leave King’s College.

King’s College has responded to revelations National MP Sam Uffindell assaulted a 13-year-old student during his time at the exclusive boarding school.

Stuff revealed on Monday that Uffindell had beaten a teenager while a student at the Auckland college and was asked to leave the school following the assault, which occurred more than 20 years ago.

King’s College headmaster Simon Lamb confirmed the attack took place, while distancing the school’s current staff and administrators from the 1999 incident.

“The issue referred to in the Stuff article was a matter which the college dealt with 22 years ago,” he said in an email.

READ MORE:

* Uffindell makes first day of new role a day out in the sun

* New Tauranga MP submits new gang bill on day one

* 'Everyone likes a good outcome, Sam. They’re like puppies.'



“Since that time, the college has not been involved in any follow-up activity with those involved, including the recent discussions reported in the article.

“The college does not wish to comment further on the article.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff National’s Sam Uffindell was elected as MP for Tauranga in the June by-election.

News of Uffindell’s involvement in the attack came after the National Party’s newest MP only offered the man an apology in 2021, just nine months before he publicly announced his political aspirations.

Uffindell entered Parliament this year after winning the Tauranga by-election in June.

“It was one of the silliest, stupidest things I’ve ever done. I really regretted it, I do really regret it still,” Uffindell said.

The victim, who Stuff has agreed not to name due to privacy concerns for his young family, was 13 at the time of the assault. It left him with severe bruising and significant trauma.

Uffindell, who was in year 11, or 5th form, and aged 16 at the time, was later disciplined alongside three other teenagers who joined in on the beating.

STUFF / Connor Scott Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it's up to National leader Chris Luxon to judge Sam Uffindell's attack on a classmate

Lamb’s comments on Monday came after Stuff directed several questions regarding the attack to the chairperson of King’s College’s board of governors, Simon Power.

However, Power – who is also chief executive of TVNZ – did not respond, with Lamb replying on his behalf.

Stuff also specifically asked Lamb whether the school could confirm if the perpetrators of the attack used wooden bed legs in the assault – as the victim believed – and is awaiting a response.

“I was covering my head … they were smashing me,” the victim said. “I don’t remember much, but when it was over, everyone ran into the next dorm and lay down on the floor between the beds there to hide.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Sam Uffindell says he told the National Party about the incident that saw him “asked to leave” KIng’s College.

Uffindell said he didn’t recall the use of the bed legs, but he couldn’t rule it out.

“I went over to the person and punched them several times in the arm and the body and they were hurt,” Uffindell said.

Lamb said King’s College had no concerns the school’s current administration might need to examine or reassess any policies regarding the safety or bullying of boarding students.

“King’s College has clear policies regarding the behaviour of students,” he said.

“Our Student Guidelines and Discipline Policies make it clear we will not tolerate any breaches of major school rules, including harassment and gross misconduct.

“We have confidence in our disciplinary and pastoral care processes and we are clear in our messaging to the whole community that it is every student’s right to feel safe at school.”