Principal who asked Sam Uffindell to leave King's says case was 'open and shut'

National MP Sam Uffindell says he is not proud of the person he was at school, admitting he was a "bully" but says he is a changed man.

The former principal who asked National MP Sam Uffindell to leave King’s College after he viciously assaulted a fellow student says he remembers the case being “open and shut”.

Uffindell, who was 16 at the time, was part of a group that attacked the 13-year-old in 1999. The victim said they arrived in the middle of the night in his dorm and beat him with wooden bed legs.

Uffindell has apologised privately to the victim, but Tauranga voters were not aware of the fact when they elected him at a by-election in June.

John Taylor was principal at the prestigious Auckland school between 1988 and 2002.

Taylor said he remembered asking Uffindell, who was with his parents, to leave the school in 1999, but didn’t have any other memories of the now-MP as a student.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff National Party MP Sam Uffindell spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning and said he still wants to be an MP following the revelation.

“As far as I’m concerned this was totally against our good behaviour [policy] at King’s,” he said.

“It was an open and shut case.”

Taylor said Kings didn’t have a wider bullying problem at the time and the assault was an outlier that happened in the excitement of the end of the year.

“His behaviour that night was unacceptable.”

King’s College’s current headmaster Simon Lamb has distanced the school’s staff and administrators from the 1999 incident.

Olivia Hemus John Taylor, right, was principal of King’s at the time of Uffindell’s assault and asked the 16-year-old to leave.

“The issue referred to in the Stuff article was a matter which the college dealt with 22 years ago,” he said in an email.

Reverend Warner Wilder was chaplain at Kings between 1989 and 2016 and said there were isolated cases of bullying, but the Uffindell assault wasn’t tolerated once it came to light.

“The bottom line is when you’ve got hundreds of boys living together, things will happen.

“Boys will be boys,” he said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Former King’s College chaplain Warner Wilder said there were isolated cases of bullying at the time, but that the Uffindell assault was an outlier.

He said the culture at King’s changed as New Zealand’s attitude towards bullying changed. The school was proactively dealing with the bullying by the late 1990s and anti-bullying messages were promoted.

“There’s no question, senior management ... promulgated amongst parents and the student body [that] bullying was totally unacceptable.

“I wouldn’t say [bullying] was common at all because there was such an awareness as to what was going on. What happened to Sam was a reflection of that, it wasn’t tolerated, bang, he was asked to leave.”

He said the introduction of girls as students to the school in 1980 softened attitudes and increased the awareness of bullying amongst those in responsibility.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff National Party parliamentary leader Chris Luxon wasn’t aware of the attack when Uffindell was elected, but the National Party was.

Uffindell said his attack on the 13-year-old was the worst act of violence he committed while at high school but there would have been other instances of violence, such as “punching” or “tackling” other students.

He described himself as a “16-year-old thug” and said he was ashamed.

National Party leader Chris Luxon wasn’t aware of the assault until Monday afternoon, after which he spoke to his MP, but a National Party selection panel was aware of the assault before the by-election.

Luxon said said the public had a right to know.

“He is genuinely regretful and he’s shown tremendous amounts of contrition and empathy for the victim ... He is not the same person that he was 22 years ago.

“He has my support. But clearly he needs to be able to build back trust with the voters in Tauranga.”