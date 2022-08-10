ACC reform plan presented to MPs, 'now it's up to them'

The designer of a suggested overhaul of the notoriously broken Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) system says the challenge has been laid, and it is now up to Parliament.

Barrister Warren Forster presented an almost 100-page reform to members of Parliament on Wednesday, a plan that offers a people-focused, single system for all, to replace the current scheme which he describes as disabling and discriminatory and says wastes resources arguing the causes of impairments.

He felt the response from National, Green, Labour and ACT party politicians handed the document on Wednesday afternoon was positive – “Now it’s up to them.”

Rather than become an “election football”, Forster hopes the proposal will gain cross-party support and co-operation to adopt what he believes would be a cheaper, fairer option within a decade.

It comes amid Stuff’s ACCountable series investigating the experiences of Kiwis needing support.

Using a prestigious New Zealand Law Foundation International Research Fellowship, Forster has come up with a roadmap for Parliament to finish what was started when ACC was created following debates over Sir Owen Woodhouse’s 1967 Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“Now they are arguing about changes to the legal definition of “accident” so that it includes some birth injuries but not others,” Forster said.

“We need to stop changing definitions. We need to stop tinkering. It hasn’t worked.”

Forster’s reform provides four enforceable rights to social support, income support, habilitation, and healthcare, and lays out recommendations on how to make it happen.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACC reform report writer and researcher Warren Forster presents his report to a cross-party mix of MPs at Parliament. The MPs were eager to see change in the ACC system.

To MPs he said: “If we do this, it will change not only in New Zealand, but it will be seen as a model in many of the places I've visited on my research trips.”

It was an issue that “needs to survive 10 elections, and three or four changes in government” and to do so there needed to be challenging conversations and co-operation to move forward.

It was healthy to have debates about the details of how a reform might look, he said.

Forster thanked members of disability community who had worked with him, sharing their “very powerful stories” in his research.

“And if we can work together, then we'll start disrupting those negative experiences as we go forward.”

Labour MP Emily Henderson – who was herself a former recipient of the law fellowship that made the reform research possible – said “we're going to be reading this with great attention and enthusiasm”.

Green MP Jan Logie said the “Greens are totally on board with the vision of removing the inequities and have those enforceable rights because we’ve got to do better”.

National MP Michael Woodhouse said Forster had laid down a set of challenges for future governments.

“I've got some questions and challenges for you as well, but I look forward to debating them over the next few weeks or months.”

ACT MP Toni Severin said it would make it easier for people to be able to communicate and get the help needed without navigating several agencies. "Let's make sure that the Government is listening."

Afterward, Forster told Stuff it was “an absolute privilege” to present his work in Parliament and he felt all parties agreed on the vision, and the need to fix the system.

“The consistent message is, we can’t keep doing what we’re doing and everyone agreed with that.

“The system is broken.”