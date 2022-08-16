Ukrainians thankful as NZ sends 120 soldiers to train troops, but 'please do more'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Defence Peeni Henare announced New Zealand soldiers will travel to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian Kiwis are grateful for New Zealand’s continued military support, but hope the Government will do more to help friends and family left behind in war-torn Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced the deployment of a further 120 New Zealand soldiers to the UK to train frontline Ukrainian soldiers on Monday.

NZ Defence Force personnel will leave for the UK in the coming three weeks and return at the end of November. They will not enter Ukraine.

Ukrainian-born Tatyana Zagrebelko, who moved to New Zealand five years ago, said Arden’s announcement is “great news”.

READ MORE:

* 120 New Zealand soldiers heading to UK to train Ukrainian soldiers

* Tova O'Brien: Kiwis on the frontline in Ukraine

* Ukrainian Kiwis slam cost, red tape as just 227 refugees arrive in NZ



“It’s great that New Zealand is continuing to support Ukraine and this training will definitely bring a fresh perspective to our army.

“If it even results in the saving of one life, it will be worth it,” she said.

Zagrebelko is one of many Ukrainians in Aotearoa who continue to push politicians to address growing concerns that the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa policy is ineffective.

Supplied Tatyana Zagrebelko and her husband Peter Craven, rear, with Tatyana's parents Yurii and Elena Zagrebelko, who she continues to fight to be able to bring to New Zealand.

Despite Government claims that the Special Visa, announced on March 15, could offer up to 4000 refugees shelter, as of August 4 less than 7% of those spaces had been filled, with 274 Ukrainians actually having arrived in New Zealand on the visa.

“As a gesture of kindness and integrity, I would hope New Zealand resolves the issues surrounding the visa because the longer we leave it, the more people will die,” Zagrebelko said.

Although new Minister of Immigration Michael Wood promised to review whether the Special Visa policy is “working as intended […] over the coming week or two” on June 22, eight weeks later a spokesperson for Wood said he had only “received some initial advice” on the policy.

He will “continue to monitor the uptake of the visa”, the spokesperson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Minister of Immigration Michael Wood, has said he will review New Zealand’s Special Ukraine Visa, which is part of New Zealand’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Acting as chairperson of the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand (Northern Regions), Ukrainian Kiwi Yuriy Gladun said the Ukrainian community is “greatly appreciative” of the additional 120 military personnel.

However, he said Aotearoa is falling behind the rest of the world in its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We say thank you, but please do more,” he said.

“It’s as though the New Zealand Government is playing politics and trying to do the minimum they can get away with to look like they’re helping Ukraine.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton-based Ukrainian Kiwi Yuriy Gladun hopes the Government does more to aid his war-torn homeland.

Cabinet’s decision to increase aid comes after the Ukrainian ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, met with Ardern in Wellington last week and spoke publicly about the country's need for assistance.

Less than two weeks ago Defence Minister Peeni Henare said Cabinet was not considering new deployments to assist Ukraine.

Viktoriya Pashorina-Nichols, spokesperson for Ukrainian-run taskforce Mahi for Ukraine, said she is “happy to hear Ukraine is still on the mind and in the hearts of the New Zealand Government”.

Pashorina-Nicholas met with the immigration minister last week to discuss what more could be done to support Ukrainian Kiwis.

Stuff Protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Wellington to protest the invasion of Ukraine.

“Certainly military support is something we have been asking for... so to see this addressed is very rewarding.

“But we still have an outstanding list of requests from the Government that we have yet to receive written feedback on.”

Top of this list is alleviating the financial burden on Ukrainian Kiwis who wish to bring their family members to New Zealand and expanding the Special Visa to include aunts, uncles and cousins, Pashorina-Nichols said.

A particular concern among the Kiwi-Ukrainian community is the lack of English language lesson provisions for Ukrainians arriving here.

“Things like this would be a simple, straightforward way of assisting Ukraine,” Pashorina-Nichols said.