Trevor Mallard officially resigns as Speaker, ahead of move to Ireland

The Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard will leave Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaker Trevor Mallard has officially resigned and will leave the speaker’s chair at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Mallard first announced his intention to resign back in June, when it was confirmed he was taking a diplomatic posting in Europe.

At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Mallard planned to leave mid-August and that Adrian Rurawhe​, the MP for Te Tai Hauāuru, would replace him.

Rurawhe​ still needs to be officially elected speaker. Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said Parliament would elect the next speaker on Wednesday afternoon. Given Labour holds a majority, Rurawhe is sure to be given the job.

READ MORE:

* Speaker Trevor Mallard singles out National Party for 'bad behaviour' in the House

* National: Trevor Mallard's behaviour should not go unpunished

* Speaker Trevor Mallard says he almost immediately regretted 'rape' comment



News of Mallard’s resignation came amid a Cabinet reshuffle in June, when Ardern announced the more immediate resignation of then immigration minister Kris Faafoi.

Although it's been well known that he was to become New Zealand’s ambassador to Ireland, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta held off from officially announcing that until Tuesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Jacinda Ardern announces that Trevor Mallard, Kris Faafoi are leaving Parliament

On Tuesday, Mallard informed Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro of his resignation. A spokesperson said that would take almost immediate effect, with Mallard due to leave before the next question time on Wednesday afternoon.

Mahuta said Mallard would start as ambassador to Ireland at the start of next year.

Mallard had a long career in politics, starting in 1984 as its MP for Hamilton West.

He held the Hutt South seat for more than 20 years, until moving to the Labour list at the 2017 election when he intended to become the speaker if Labour won the election.

Across various Labour governments, he also held ministerial portfolios including being a Minister for the Rugby World Cup and of education and state services.

In 2020, Mallard publicly apologised for comments he made in which he wrongly claimed an accused rapist was working on Parliament's premises.

A staffer was stood down and then launched defamation proceedings, which were later revealed to have cost the taxpayer more than $330,000.