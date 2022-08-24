Gaurav Sharma stopped during his first speech as an independent MP

Newly independent MP Gaurav Sharma speaks beside former Speaker Trevor Mallard after the election of Adrian Rurawhe as Speaker.

New Speaker Adrian Rurawhe interrupted Gaurav Sharma’s first speech in Parliament as an independent MP, after Sharma referenced his recent drama with the Labour Party and Parliamentary Service.

Party leaders had been invited to congratulate the Speaker-elect, before he was officially sworn in at Government House to replace Trevor Mallard. And as an independent MP, Sharma was also able to speak.

He spoke for just over a minute before Rurawhe stopped him, saying his comments were off focus.

Sharma started his short speech by congratulating Rurawhe for his focus on upholding the standards of Parliament and the rights of MPs.

“When you gave your speech it was really refreshing to hear about fairness, to hear about bringing value to the House and changing some of the issues that are present in the House. It almost sounds like you should be an independent,” the MP for Hamilton West said.

He also acknowledged Mallard, who now sits next to Sharma at the back of the House.

“I want to say, two weeks ago, I contacted the former Speaker and I went to talk to him about some of the issues I was having and whether I could get legal support – in my case,” he said

“But the Speaker said: Well, you know if you raise anything about a Labour colleague, any challenge, it would be the end of your career.

“And then the Speaker ended up going to the Labour whips’ office right after that, to tell them that I actually had laid a complaint against the party and the whips.” None of Sharma’s claims have been substantiated.

At that point, Rurawhe interrupted Sharma – and let him continue his speech on condition that it did not veer back into discussion of his expulsion from the Labour caucus.

Earlier, ACT leader David Seymour noted the challenge Rurawhe faced in the current Parliament. He stressed the importance of Rurawhe upholding the rights of all MPs, despite any political beliefs or former dealings with certain MPs.

He noted Sharma, in particular, as Rurawhe was still a member of the Labour caucus when it voted, on Tuesday, to expel Sharma.

Rurawhe had excused himself from the Labour caucus for two weeks leading up to Wednesday’s appointment.