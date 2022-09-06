More 'wraparound support' for children caught doing ramraids in Auckland, govt announces

Children caught doing ramraids in Auckland will be provided more “wraparound support” in an effort to tackle youth crime, the Government has announced.

The announcement comes as stories of fearful shop owners have filtered through the media at a time when smash-and-grab raids continue across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Education and Police Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was “investing heavily” in a package aimed to place more young people in education, training or work.

The measures will see a number of existing services extended so they’re capable of helping more than a thousand young people.

“This package will help address complex and longer-term youth engagement issues that have been made more challenging by Covid-19,” Hipkins said.

“Frequent disruption has prevented some children and young people from accessing an education, while others are still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic on them and their families.”

The measures announced on Tuesday morning include investment in the Government’s Youth Guarantee Programme, He Poutama Rangatahi and Ākonga Fund.

More than 200 families with children would benefit from the scaling up of family functional therapy, intensive mentoring and community-led youth inclusion programmes, the Government said.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the South Auckland Social Wellbeing Board’s ‘Kotahi te Whakaaro’ approach was “already paying dividends” and she was pleased to announce it was extending to West Auckland.

“Over the past four months all children under the age of 14 who were apprehended as a result of a fleeing driver or ram raid or other serious offending in Counties Manukau have been referred to the board who can provide wrap-around support and refer them on to other programmes in order to steer them away from crime. As a result three quarters have not reoffended.”

The package comes after a similar announcement in May, in which Police, Oranga Tamariki and community providers said they were collaborating in a joint response to address youth offending after a spike in car crime and ramraids.

The multi-agency response was being trialled in parts of Auckland to address factors that lead to young people engaging in risky behaviour and offending, police said in a statement.