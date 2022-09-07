50,000 apprentices pass through Government's Apprenticeship Boost Programme

Fifty-thousand trade apprentices have passed through the Governments Apprenticeship Boost Programme, the Government has confirmed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the milestone on Wednesday morning in Auckland, alongside Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Speaking after a tour of Auckland construction company Fulton Hogan, Ardern said her Government wouldn't give up on rangatahi.

"We will never be a Government that ever, no matter what the circumstances, give up on the idea that our young people have huge potential if only they had that opportunity," she said.

Ardern said the whole idea of the Apprenticeship Boost Scheme was to support employers to retain apprenticeship staff.

"[The scheme] worked. We know it worked because today we're marking the milestone of 50,000 apprentices through the boost."

"Since we came into Government in 2017, we've had a 45% increase in the number of apprentices in New Zealand," she said.

Ardern said the Government needed to keep working with employers to retain Māori and Pasifika staff.

"One of the things we need to do is keep working with employers to make sure we are seeing that diversity of take-up for our young people," she said.

David White/Stuff Jacinda Ardern is given a tour of Fulton Hogan with company CEO Ben Hayward

Hipkins announced in 2020 that the $390 million Apprenticeship Boost would pay businesses $1000-a-month for each apprentice in their first year of training, and $500-a-month for apprentices in their second year.

This was boosted in Budget 2022, when the Government put an extra $230 million into the fund.

“A locally trained workforce provides for greater economic security. It delivers a highly skilled workforce to build infrastructure, or design the technology needed to future-proof the economy, while ensuring good jobs for New Zealanders,” Hipkins said.

“There’s no question that skills shortages have been something New Zealand has suffered from for some time.”

This comes as more than 95% of those involved in the building industry picked escalating costs as the biggest challenge facing the sector.

But it was just one of three key issues identified in the latest Master Builders State of the Sector report, which surveyed more than 1200 industry participants and homeowners.

Ongoing increases in the cost of products, freight, and labour, and the costs that came with delays which impacted on productivity, were considered a challenge by 96% of respondents.

That was closely followed by supply chain disruption, along with product availability and increasing product substitution, with 95%, while 67% picked skill shortages.