The advice the Queen gave Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on juggling being a leader and mother

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared the advice she got from Queen Elizabeth on how to be a leader and a new mother at the same time.

In London for the funeral of the Queen, Ardern appeared on the BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

The prime minister said her first meeting with the Queen took place in 2018, when she was pregnant with her daughter Neve.

"One of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum – and when you think about leaders who have been in that position... there were so few to look to.

"So I said to her, 'How did you manage?' and I remember she just said, 'Well, you just get on with it'. And that was actually probably the best and most factual advice I could have,” Ardern told Kuenssberg.

Ardern also reiterated that New Zealand would become a republic eventually.

She said there would be a continuing evolution in the relationship between New Zealand and the royal family.

Ardern said she didn’t believe a move to being a republic would be quick or soon, “but over the course of my lifetime," she told Kuenssberg.