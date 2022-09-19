Investigation into National MP Sam Uffindell concludes, report sent to party

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says his staff knew about the Sam Uffindell bullying and they made a "mistake" not telling him.

National has received a report into suspended MP Sam Uffindell, the party has confirmed.

Uffindell was suspended from the National caucus after historic allegations of bullying, dating back to his time in high school and at university, surfaced.

In early August, Stuff revealed that Uffindell, when he was aged 16, joined with three other teenagers in attacking a 13-year-old in the middle of the night. The victim said they arrived in his dorm room and hit him with wooden bed leg, leaving him bruised.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon originally stood by Uffindell, but suspended him and ordered an independent investigation into his conduct, after another allegation surfaced. RNZ spoke to a former flatmate who said he once pounded on her door while screaming obscenities at her, while they were students at Otago University.

Uffindell is a new MP. He was elected through the Tauranga by-election in June before being suspended from the National caucus on August 9. During his suspension, he continued to serve as the MP for Tauranga.

A National spokesperson said the party received Dew’s investigation into Uffindell “late last week”.

He was suspended pending an investigation by lawyer Maria Dew KC. During that time, some MPs – such as former National leader and Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller – have been in touch with him. In late August, Muller said Uffindell appeared “in pretty good shape” and there had been no talk about resignation.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Sam Uffindell is the MP for Tauranga.

Uffindell spent the weekend representing the National Party, manning its stall at the Tauranga Women's Expo.

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen​ said, in a post on Sunday, that he had attended the expo with Uffindell, who was “in excellent heart” and ready to “get back to work”. He also posted a picture of the MP, standing at the National stand posting with a party rosette.

Luxon originally said he hoped it would only take a few weeks, but it has been more than a month.

The details of this report are yet to be released. The spokesperson said the party would have more to say later on Monday.