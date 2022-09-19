Sam Uffindell welcomed back to National, says investigation 'cleared' him of university bullying

An investigation into MP Sam Uffindell did not substantiate reports he was a bully after leaving high school, National Party president Sylvia Wood says. He's been welcomed back to the National Party caucus.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell has been welcomed back to the National Party, after it was revealed he attacked a younger student at high school and then faced claims of bullying as a university student.

An investigation into those claims did not substantiate reports he was a bully after leaving high school, National Party president Sylvia Wood said.

National held a special caucus meeting on Monday, ahead of its scheduled Tuesday meeting, to discuss Uffindell’s future with the party. It voted to reinstate him. National leader Christopher Luxon said he was “pleased to welcome Sam back”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell has been welcomed back to the National Party.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the National Party was playing cynical politics, rushing the Uffindell report out in the hours ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“It was pretty disrespectful, and definitely cynical. There were certainly other options for making an announcement like this,” he said.

“The National Party and Christopher Luxon have to defend the approach they’ve taken here. I think we should all take, very seriously, assault and bullying allegations.”

Luxon denied the party was disrespectfully using the Queen’s funeral to distract from its handling of Uffindell’s bullying investigation.

Wood said the party would not release details of the report. She said lawyer Maria Dew interviewed 14 people in her investigation, and read “a number of written statements”. Those spoken to didn’t sign a non-disclosure form, a National Party spokesperson said.

She would not say if the majority of the interviews related to either his time at King’s College, or at Otago University.

The party also declined to release the terms of reference for Dew’s investigation.

Wood said the investigation "did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside of Sam's time at King's College".

During National’s candidate selection process, Uffindell told the party he had attacked a student while at King’s College. He has repeatedly said he was “a bully” and “thug” as a teenager.

Luxon originally stood by Uffindell, saying he was “a changed man”, but suspended him and ordered an independent investigation into his conduct, after another allegation surfaced. RNZ spoke to a former flatmate who said he once pounded on her door while screaming obscenities at her, while they were students at Otago University.

She said he yelled “hit the road, fatty,” amongst other things, while hitting her door.

Uffindell acknowledged there was “a genuine breakdown in the flat relationship”.

“Things were said that I now realise my flatmate overheard. I apologise and regret my part in that,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party president Sylvia Wood and leader Christopher Luxon joined Sam Uffindell at Parliament, to announce he was rejoining the National caucus.

Uffindell said the investigation effectively “cleared” his name, and he was now focused on rebuilding after his controversial start as an MP.

“I am very grateful that Maria Dew landed where she landed, and said it was not established – the allegations as alleged and reported,” he said

Luxon insisted Uffindell was a changed man, and was no longer a “bully”.

“If someone can demonstrate a genuine understanding of their behaviour and the way it has negatively impacted others, and can then show they can become a better person, they deserve a second chance,” he said.

Uffindell was suspended from the National caucus after historic allegations of bullying, dating back to his time in high school and at university, surfaced.

Luxon said the party received Dew’s report “late” on Thursday night.

He, Wood and Uffindell spoke to journalists on Monday afternoon, after the Tauranga MP was seen posing with a National Party rosette at its stand in Tauranga’s Women’s Expo over the weekend.

Uffindell is a new MP. He was elected through the Tauranga by-election in June before being suspended from the National caucus on August 9. During his suspension, he continued to serve as the MP for Tauranga.

He said National MPs and Woods checked in on him regularly during his “six weeks in isolation”.

In early August, Stuff revealed that Uffindell, when he was aged 16, joined with three other teenagers in attacking a 13-year-old in the middle of the night. The victim said they arrived in his dorm room and hit him with a wooden bed leg, leaving him bruised.

Luxon originally said he hoped it would only take a few weeks, but it has been more than a month.