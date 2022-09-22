PM Jacinda Ardern fills speaking role for Prince William at star-studded New York environment summit

Top of the agenda for delegates is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the climate emergency and the global economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held a key speaking role at a star-studded environment event, speaking alongside Hollywood celebrities Cate Blanchett and Matt Damon at Prince William's Earthshot Prize innovation summit in New York City.

Ardern filled a speaking role for Prince William, who cancelled his trip across the pond after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died.

She said she was a “poor substitute” for the Prince at the summit, hosted by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Ardern is in the city this week for the United Nation’s general assembly, and had flown from London after attending the monarch’s funeral.

READ MORE:

* The Queen condemns ‘really irritating’ world leaders for snubbing Glasgow climate talks

* Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet

* The moment Greta Thunberg saw US President Donald Trump



She spoke about New Zealand’s deep concern for the environment and action her government had taken on climate change.

“We are by no means perfect and our journey continues, but we have in recent years established a goal in law to limit warming by no more than 1.5 degrees, ended the use of certain non-recyclable waste products, banned new offshore oil and gas exploration, set ourselves the goal of 100% renewable electricity generation by 2030,” she told the crowd, which included Caroline Kennedy, former US president John F Kennedy’s daughter.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Matt Damon at the Earthshot Innovation Prize Summit.

Prince William’s initiative, inspired by Kennedy's moonshot proposal in the 1960s, aims to find solutions to climate issues. Five winners last year were awarded £1 million (NZ$1.9m) for their projects.

He said protecting the environment was a cause close to his grandmother’s heart.

“I know she would be delighted to hear about this event,” he said via video link.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, also spoke at the event. Bill Gates, business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft, was speaking at the summit at an event later in the day.

Later today, former prime minister Helen Clark is co-chairing a pandemic event and moderating a panel where Ardern will talk about leading New Zealand through the pandemic and is expected to emphasise the country’s successful Covid-19 response.

Yesterday, Ardern announced funding for new research into how algorithms affect people’s online experiences, the first project under the Christchurch Call, after co-hosting a summit on the issue with French president Emmanuel Macron.

The Christchurch Call was the “centrepiece” of her time at this week’s UN general assembly, she said.