Kiwis' 'earnest' pandemic approach was alienating: Andrea Vance

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Stuff Simon Bridges turned the table on Andrea Vance in the latest episode of his podcast.

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

Journalist Andrea Vance has lived in Aotearoa for 12 years but still doesn’t have a New Zealand passport.

“I’m entitled to one now, but I’ve never applied for one because I just don’t feel like a New Zealander. I’m not a Kiwi.”

And, as she tells Simon Bridges on the latest episode of Stuff’s long-form interview podcast Generally Famous, the Covid experience “hardened that in me”.

“I think a lot of people who are expats who moved here, immigrants if you like, felt very alienated and isolated," she says, because of the "anger" that was directed at those stranded abroad.

READ MORE:

* 'Not that scary': Simon Bridges turns tables on journo John Key warned him about

* Blue Blood author Andrea Vance on getting the inside story of National's war with itself

* Live Q+A with Stuff's Andrea Vance, author of 'Blue Blood' a new book about the National Party



“There was a feeling that ‘well, they should have come home’. The idea was ‘how dare they live overseas and not in this great country?’

“I just felt very uncomfortable, and I’ve never felt less a part of a community in my entire life.”

“It was strange, wasn’t it?” Bridges says of the way some people spoke about those who were overseas during Covid.

Vance, a senior journalist with Stuff who has just published her first book about the National Party’s struggles during the post-John Key years, says she consumed a lot of podcasts and news from her native Northern Ireland during Covid.

She says she related to the way “Irish and British people responded to it, with that typical gallows humour… whereas in New Zealand, it felt like everyone was taking everything so seriously”.

“Earnest,” suggests Bridges as a way to describe the Kiwi response to Covid, which Vance agrees is “the perfect word”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Andrea Vance tells Simon bridges she still doesn’t feel like a New Zealander despite living here for 12 years. (File photo)

Vance grew up just outside of Belfast “during the Troubles” – the decades-long period of violence that dominated life in Northern Ireland until the Good Friday Agreement of 1998– where a sense of humour was sharpened as a coping mechanism.

“It was normal for there to be soldiers and cops on the streets with guns, it was normal to have your schoolbag searched before you went into a shopping centre, and it was normal for places to be evacuated. Bomb scares were normal, we joked about them.”

Something about being unable to go home for two-and-a-half years because of Covid solidified her connection to Northern Ireland.

“Intellectually, I always believed that borders don’t matter… I thought I could be happy anywhere."

But the pandemic-enforced separation made her appreciate a sense of home: “And then when I went home I felt comfortable and all these things were familiar and I started to understand the concept [of] tūrangawaewae.

“[I thought], this is my place and this is where I’m settled, and it was subtle things like the taste of the food.”

So what is the food from home that she misses the most? Soda bread. She makes it here in NZ but says it’s not the same because of the different flour. Sometimes it really is the little things.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Andrea Vance grew up just outside of Belfast “during the Troubles” – the decades-long period of violence that dominated life in Northern Ireland until the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

‘Too soon’ for Bridges to comment about advice

He may be a broadcaster now, but Simon Bridges still won’t be drawn on anything remotely resembling a political issue, even the tongue-in-cheek comment about the trustworthiness of one of his teetotalling former colleagues.

On the latest episode of Generally Famous, Bridges sat down with Stuff journalist Andrea Vance to discuss John Key’s warning about her, her upbringing in Northern Ireland, and the TV show Derry Girls.

At one point in the podcast, the discussion turned to family and Vance’s father.

“My dad doesn’t have a phone, he refuses to engage in the modern world,” she explained.

Bridges replied: “I like your father.”

Vance replied: “I think you probably would although he dislikes politicians but you’re a former politician so you’re reformed.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF New National leader Christopher Luxon sits down with Stuff political editor Luke Malpass to outline his plan for National.

A chuckling Bridges said: “I’m a broadcaster these days Andrea.”

“I was just thinking about this the other day, my dad, the piece of advice he gave to me was, this is a very typical Irishman, never trust a teetotaller,” Vance said as Bridges burst out laughing.

The Stuff journalist said National leader Christopher Luxon’s revelation that he doesn’t drink alcohol because of the damage it had done to one of his family members had made her think of her father’s advice.

“I was just reading Christopher Luxon’s comments the other day about how he doesn’t drink, how he’s never drunk. That would not go down well with my dad,” Vance said.

Bridges replied: “I have nothing to say about that, it’s too soon, but it’s an interesting comment you make there.”

Last November, Bridges withdrew from the race to be National leader, clearing the way for Luxon to be named as the party’s leader.

Bridges, who led the National Party for two years before being rolled by Todd Muller in 2020, went on to retire from politics in May.

STUFF Christopher Luxon has been elected leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as deputy leader.

To listen to the full interview, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous.

There’s a new episode of the podcast at 5am each Wednesday.

Follow the show on Apple, Spotify and all the other podcast apps to get instant, automatic access to the latest episode.