PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after visiting Auckland film studio

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media following a visit to Auckland film studios in Henderson, Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to media after visiting a film studio in West Auckland’s Henderson.

The visit, to Auckland Film Studios, comes the day after the weekly post-Cabinet briefing.

In May, Auckland Council announced it would sell the studio to try and offset a $900 million revenue hit due to Covid.

It came after the studio was granted $30 million by the Government in 2021 for an upgrade, weeks before Amazon announced it would end production there of its Lord of the Rings spin-off.

The Prime Minister then answered a range of questions from media, including about increased ballistic missile testing by North Korea.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited an Auckland film studio on Tuesday. (File photo)

“We must continue to utterly condemn what is happening,” Ardern said. “It is a breach of international rules, its a breach of a sense of security for the region, so we stand with others in sending our condemnation.”

The comments follow residents in Japan having to take shelter, after a missile was launched from North Korea.

According to the Associated Press, the Japanese Prime Minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday afternoon (NZ time).

“Our view is when it comes to risk posed by testing and the use of ballistic missiles, you are still seeing North Korea as one of those who continue to engage, particularly in areas where you’ve seen others absolutely commit to an end of such testing,” Ardern said.

“It is an identified risk, it’s one that poses a significant threat to Japan, and they continue to have our solidarity. But we’ve got to continue to work as an international community to say this is totally unacceptable.”

Eugene Hoshiko/AP A TV shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the Japanese residents Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Tokyo. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. The words read " Missile passed. Missile passed." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Back home, Ardern said National’s proposed plan to reduce taxes was “not the solution for New Zealand right now”.

“We know that international factors are having a significant impact on New Zealand right now. But relative to many other countries, we’re seeing a lesser impact, and we’re seeing more of those other economic indicators are really strong,” she said.

“Growth continues to be strong, unemployment is at historic lows, our debt is also low. That puts us in a really good position.

“It is not the time to see tax cuts for those in the top tax brackets.”

Ardern said the Government had introduced targeted solutions to support people who were “going through a tough time” internationally and domestically.

“The cost of living payment, half price public transport, reducing the cost of fuel at the pump to January, they’re all solutions that can help households without making inflation worse.”