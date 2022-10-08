Three new mayors for Northland councils, including Whangārei

Vince Cocurullo has a comfortable margin in the Whangarei mayoralty race as of the preliminary results. (File photo)

The 2022 elections will usher in a new era for Northland with all three of its district mayors stepping down, making way for a new generation of leaders.

In the Whangārei District Council Sheryl Mai will be handing over the mayoral regalia and chain to long-time councillor Vince Cocurullo.

Cocurullo is leading with 7132 votes in preliminary results, compared to runner-up Mike Budd’s 4984 votes.

Cocurullo earlier told Stuff he had spent 22 years running an IT business, nine years as a councillor and was involved in “many” community groups.

Supplied Craig Jepson has vying for Jason Smith’s job at the Kaipara District Council. (File photo)

“I believe Whangārei is the best place for all residents to live, raise a family, work, grow and play.”

Meanwhile, in the Kaipara District incumbent Jason Smith pulled out of the race after having been mayor since he won a by-election in 2018.

Craig Jepson is the lead contender for mayor with 3689 votes, followed by Dargaville ward councillor Karen Joyce-Paki with 2243 votes.

Kaipara District Council is one of the country’s smallest councils, but it has faced plenty of controversy, including being replaced by commissioners from 2012 to 2016 due to financial management problems from Mangawhai’s wastewater scheme.

Issues in the last term included the rapid growth of Mangawhai, sand mining, drought-led water restrictions and the impact of councillors’ participation in Covid-19 mandate protests.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Bruce and Heather Rogan of Mangawhai, Northland, have been in a long-running dispute with the Kaipara District Council over the legality of their rates. Video first published September 2017

Jepson said he had been a successful business owner for 22 years in Kaipara. He is standing for mayor to provide strong leadership for the community.

“I wish to lead a council that has a strong focus on outcomes that deliver good economy, democracy and community wellbeing.”

Results for the Far North District Council are not expected until Friday, October 14.

The district moved to Single Transferable Voting (STV) this election which takes longer to count. Voters rank their favoured candidate with a number instead of picking just one.

NORTHERN ADVOCATE/Supplied Far North Mayor John Carter has stood down. (File photo)

Three-term mayor John Carter, who is also a former MP, stood down prior to the election.

Nine candidates are vying to take his place: Jaqi Brown, Ann Court, Clinton Dearlove, Kevin Middleton, Joshua Riley, Kelly Stratford, Moko Tepania, John Vujcich and Rachel Witana.

The Far North faced a number of controversies in the last term, including reclassification of significant natural areas – which many people described as a “land grab”, the Government’s new Three Waters amalgamation and new Māori wards.