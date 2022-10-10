National Party launches 'Pothole of the Week' project

A social media post warned drivers to be cautious with “at least 20 cars with blown tyres and rims” on the Kaimai Ranges, which connects Waikato to Tauranga.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has launched his newest campaign – the “Pothole of the Week” project.

The campaign asks members of the public to take pictures of the worst potholes in their areas and post them on the National Party Facebook group, as well as to sign a petition urging the Government to prioritise fixing the roads.

Each week, the party would choose the worst pothole of the week to show Labour “just how bad things are”, Luxon said.

The hope was that Transport Minister Michael Wood would hear the public’s frustrations “loud and clear” and increase funding for road maintenance, he said.

“Potholes might seem like a small thing, but they’re emblematic of what’s going wrong with our Government,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A truck drives through a pothole on the road between Waitara and New Plymouth.

“We’ve got a Government who aren’t focused on the basics and who aren’t prioritising spending money the right way.”

Luxon encouraged local and central government to work together “on the things that make the most difference to the most amount of people”.

He said that included doing things to make life more convenient for people going about their everyday lives – like fixing potholes.

“New Zealanders expect the Government to get things done and get outcomes, and fixing potholes and getting our roads in good condition is the way to do that,” he said.

National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown accused the Labour Party of focusing on “pet projects, like Auckland light rail” in favour of “the basics”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon launched his ‘Pothole of the Week’ project in East Auckland on Sunday afternoon. (File photo)

“Kiwis are sick and tired of all the potholes peppering New Zealand’s roads which are damaging vehicles and causing havoc for motorists.”

The Pakuranga MP added that drivers should only take picture of potholes if, and when, it was safe to do so.

Earlier this month, a social media post warned drivers to be cautious as “at least 20 cars had blown tyres and rims” on State Highway 29, between Waikato and Tauranga.

Less than a week later, a mother and toddler waited two hours in the dark amid heavy rain with two flat tyres after hitting a pothole on the same stretch of road.

SUPPLIED Motorists pull over on State Highway 29, where potholes damaged a number of cars.

A spokesperson for Wood’s office said the Government was “investing significantly in road maintenance”, with close to $7 billion being invested in local road and state highway maintenance in the 2021-2024 National Land Transport Project.

That would see 7000 lane kilometres of state highway and 18,000 lane kilometres of local roads renewed, the spokesperson said.

“The previous National government flat lined road maintenance spending, so since coming into government, we have boosted it by nearly 50 per cent to help bring our roads back up to scratch,” they said.

“The results of National’s underinvestment in maintenance spending, alongside the wet winter New Zealand has experienced, is now creating issues on the network.”