New Zealand farmers will start to pay for emissions from 2025 in a world-first scheme set to be signed off by Cabinet in early 2023.

The Government has released its consultation document on He Waka Eke Noa, the system of farmgate pricing that has been worked on for a touch under three years.

The scheme was first devised in 2019 after calls from the sector to have a farmgate emissions pricing system that would reward climate-friendly farmers.