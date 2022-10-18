Creative NZ blasts ‘racist rhetoric’ in Shakespeare funding cut criticism

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells reporters she has spoken to the Minister of Education, to ensure the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival receives enough funding to continue.

The chief executive of Creative New Zealand has condemned a “racist rhetoric” behind criticism of its decision to cut funding of a popular Shakespeare programme in schools.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, chief executive Stephen Wainwright and Arts Council chairperson Caren Rangi said they were pleased the Ministry of Education had stepped in to work with the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand to secure funding for the programme.

“This is a great outcome for SGCNZ, but we’ve found some of the rhetoric over the last few weeks alarming, misleading and racist,” they said.

“Creative New Zealand does not hate Shakespeare. We support Shakespeare productions and we support Shakespeare being in schools. We simply can't meet the demand for our funding, and hard decisions need to be made.”

READ MORE:

* The fuss over Shakespeare is a distraction from the real scandal of arts funding

* Shakespeare festival funding cut 'takes opportunity away' from teenagers

* Call for public inquiry into arts funding agency Creative New Zealand



The pair said Creative NZ was facing an “unprecedented deluge” with “big issues around the sustainability of arts funding in Aotearoa”.

The Shakespeare programme funding application was unsuccessful because of the strength of competing applications, the statement said.

“Creative New Zealand has not ‘cancelled Shakespeare in schools’,” they said.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Creative NZ chief executive Stephen Wainwright says he is alarmed by some of the rhetoric following criticism of his agency’s funding decisions. (File photo)

Sixty-two organisations submitted proposals to its Kahikatea programme for funding from 2023 to 2025. Fifty-eight proposals were successful. Four were not – among them the Shakespeare application.

“Many people have taken exception with some of the comments made about SGCNZ’s proposal. These comments have been taken out of context; they were a small component of a thorough decision-making process,” Wainwright and Rangi said.

“It’s always a good thing when arts news inspires open conversation, robust debate, and new ideas ... However, we’re appalled that some of the criticism has become about race.

“We challenge the narrative that our decision was driven by reverse racism and that we are the ‘cultural Taliban’.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stepped in to save the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Ministry of Education would step in to pick up the bill to fund the programme.

Creative NZ was accused of “cancelling” the Bard after declining the $31,000 funding proposal for the Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ, which had run the Shakespeare competitions for more than 30 years.

The issue prompted international headlines after a Creative NZ assessor claimed Shakespeare was “locked within a canon of imperialism” and his work was not relevant to “the contemporary art context of Aotearoa”.

1 NEWS Critics argue Creative NZ is trying to “cancel” Shakespeare.

Ardern said she had spoken to Education Minister Chris Hipkins about how to ensure the programme would continue.

“I know there's been a significant level of interest as to the future offering of Shakespeare in schools,” she told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Creative NZ is a government agency but operates independently of ministers. It’s tasked with funding the arts, with the responsibility to foster all forms of art from literature to dance, theatre, visual arts, Pacific arts and Ngā Toi Māori.

William Shakespeare is not relevant “the contemporary art context of Aotearoa”, Creative New Zealand initially said.

Ardern said the Ministry of Education was better suited to fund the school competition. After discussions with Hipkins, she said they would ensure the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival could continue.

“The Ministry of Education intends to reach out to the Shakespeare Globe Centre to work with them to find a solution that ensures the programme will continue,” Ardern said.

“We expect to share a little bit more detail over that final resolution. But just to give that assurance, we are committed to continuing seeing the programme continue and the Ministry of Education is the most sensible place for that to be offered.”

According to the Shakespeare Globe Centre, its Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival has involved more than 140,000 students during its three decades of operation.

In a statement, Hipkins said the ministry would iron out the details with the Globe Centre over the next week.

“It would be a real shame if those coming through their education today were to miss out on these opportunities for learning and performing,” he said.

Notable Sheilah Winn alumni include Ardern herself, as well as Hollywood actor Melanie Lynskey and Emmett​ Skilton of The Almighty Johnsons.