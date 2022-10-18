Gaurav Sharma says he has resigned as an MP, triggering by-election

He plans on running in the by-election and launching a new centrist party.

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma, who was kicked out of the Labour Party caucus, says he has resigned.

His resignation will trigger a by-election for Hamilton West. Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says the by-election will be a waste of time and money, “costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

Ardern urged Sharma to stay in Parliament as an independent, and insisted she had no plan to pull the “waka jumping” trigger to push him out of Parliament herself.

Sharma had continued as an independent MP, after being expelled from the Labour caucus.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Largest Labour caucus ever arrives for first day of MP-school

* River city runs red as Labour claims Hamilton's east and west seats

* Election 2020: 'We will be back': National's tumultuous term in Opposition ends in parting words from Judith Collins



Connor Scott/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says MP Gaurav Sharma was expelled from the Labour caucus because he broke the rules. (Video first published August 2022)

Sharma said he decided to resign on Tuesday and planned to start a new political party.

Despite resigning, Sharma said he wanted to win the by-election and return to Parliament again as an independent MP for Hamilton West. He said there was no way he would reconsider his resignation.

Sharma said he felt “relieved” after tendering his resignation.

“Whether people vote for me, I would rather they have an MP in the house.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Gaurav Sharma says he will stand as an independent candidate in a by-election.

In a statement, he said the NZ Labour Party Council was going to expel him as a party member. He said he believed the Labour Party would attempt to “remove” him from Parliament, and he was “pre-empting” the party by resigning.

But Ardern said she was not planning to enact the “waka jumping provisions” and saw no need for a by-election.

“We have not, and are not, considering invoking the waka jumping provisions nor do we know the basis of Gaurav Sharma’s speculation,” she said.

She urged him to reconsider his resignation, saying a by-election would waste taxpayer funds.

“He is unnecessarily costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars to trigger a by-election he then intends to stand in. We consider it unnecessary and wasteful given a general election is scheduled for 2023.”

He said he would be running in the by-election as an independent and that his intention was to start a new centrist party.

“My message is … I am not a person who is going to be silenced,” he said.

PARLIAMENT TV Former Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has questioned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Sharma's claim "had no basis whatsoever".

“From our perspective, he was expelled from the caucus given what he had done. He has now taken his decision – that is entirely up to him.”

Senior Labour MP Chris Hipkins said the whole thing was “a bit sad, really”.

He said he knew the Labour council was considering if it should expel Sharma, but he hadn't heard of an outcome.

Sharma was kicked out of the Labour caucus in August, after mounting an attack against its leadership and whips, accusing them of various wrongdoings.

He presented no evidence to back up his claims. The accusations came after he was not allowed to hire more electorate staff members because of the way he behaved in his office.

Sharma’s resignation took those in his electorate by surprise on Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Gaurav Sharma says he will not reconsider his resignation.

Western Community Centre manager Neil Tolan said the whole episode had been a “sad situation” and it was a shame the community was briefly losing a voice in Parliament.

“It will be very interesting to see how that goes and who steps up.”

On a positive note, a by-election would put Hamilton West in the spotlight and might draw some attention to key issues in the community.

One of those issues was a lack of community policing and an increase in ramraids and youth crime.

“The relationship, not having community police working with our young people.”