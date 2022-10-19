Health NZ needs 650 mental health staff to fill gaps

In the best scenario, it would take more than a decade to fill such a major void in the mental health workforce, the Mental Health Foundation says.

In need of 650 full-time mental health workers, the public health system has entered a “downward spiral” with no easy fix, Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson says.

Employment data from Health NZ shows the country is in need of 120 psychiatrists, 408 mental health nurses and 115 clinical psychologists. All up, that’s a shortage of 643 staff working in public mental health roles.

Robinson said there was no “quick fix”, and in the best case scenario it would take more than a decade to fill such a major void in the mental health workforce.

“With 650 vacancies in a country the size of New Zealand, that’s a pretty significant number.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mental Health Foundation boss Shaun Robinson says prevention programmes are the only “quick fix” for mental health.

He said the workforce would be taking on extra responsibilities to fill the gap, in turn leading to attrition as a result of burnout.

“It has become a downward spiral, really, with people leaving mental health nursing and mental health services because they are burning out, because the demands are too high,” he said.

“Of course, that means the demands become even higher. And we don’t have a plan, really, to replace people.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nurses are pushing the Government to introduce greater incentives for people to study nursing.

The entire health workforce is under pressure.

At the Nurses Organisation conference last month, Health Minister Andrew Little faced pressure to introduce fees-free training for nursing students and welcome more immigrant nurses to New Zealand.

Nurses and doctors across the health system have raised concerns about increased stress, burnout, and low morale as they faced built up demand as a result of the pandemic.

The vacancy figures, released to National mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey, show issues with recruiting mental health staff have been ongoing for many years.

Unfilled positions peaked in 2019 and again this year, the data showed.

Doocey said it revealed New Zealand’s employment conditions and salaries were not competitive against other nations.

“We need to attract some of the best and brightest skilled mental health professionals to fill some of the vacancies we have. And unless we've got a coordinated plan, we're just going to see our vacancy rates skyrocket further,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey says NZ needs to compete to attract skilled mental health workers.

Little has often acknowledged the skills' shortage, as patients report waiting months to see counsellors. But the number of mental health vacancies at Health NZ has not always been clear.

In March, Little launched a recruitment campaign to attract more mental health nurses as the Wellbeing Commission warned there were not enough mental health workers to meet patient demand. He said “hundreds” of mental health nurses were needed.

In August, he followed that up another campaign – including a collaboration with producers of Shortland Street – to encourage more people to study nursing.

Changes to immigration rules have also made it easier for doctors to and those with tertiary qualifications, such as psychologists, to get residency visas. Although the Nurses’ Organisation said it should be easier for nurses to get residency.

RNZ RNZ's podcast The Detail dives into the state of mental health units, and the eye-watering price tags to repair its crumbling infrastructure. (First published June 14, 2021)

Robinson said the deficit of mental health workers was the result of decades of “neglect” in New Zealand and abroad. He said the years required to learn these skills meant work started today wouldn’t be realised for at least a decade.

“It’s hard to point the finger at one particular government on this,” he said.

“The whole world neglected mental health, due to the stigma and ignorance around this. We can’t fill this by stealing psychiatrists from other countries, because they’re all facing a shortage. There is no quick fix. The quickest gains would come from prevention and wellbeing promotion.”

While he pushed for the Government to set targets for training mental health workers, he said in the short term the focus needed to be on prevention.

Te Whatu Ora group manager of community wellbeing, Jo Chiplin said the health sector faced global challenges.

She said it had increased the number of people training to work in mental health through targetted programmes and had increased its workforce by welcoming counsellors into clinical roles.

“In clinical psychology, since 2019, we have more than doubled the number of fully-funded internships to 38 and increased the payment interns receive by 40 percent to nearly $60,000 a year each,” she said.

“This year we launched a targeted mental health nursing campaign and have again grown the number of fully-funded New Entry to Specialist Practise places for nurses to 230 annually.”

In July, a new option was added for counsellors registered with the NZ Association of Counsellors to gain accreditation to work in publicly funded mental health roles.

Health NZ estimated up to 3000 counsellors would be able to gain accreditation, to take pressure of psychologists and mental health nurses in the public mental health system.