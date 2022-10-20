PM Jacinda Ardern says Hamilton West by-election will be held on December 10; Labour Party expels Gaurav Sharma

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the by-election date for Hamilton West, after meeting Auckland's new mayor, Wayne Brown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a Hamilton West by-election will be held on December 10, after former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma quit Parliament.

Ardern, speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, said there were a “limited” number of possible dates to hold the by-election before the year’s end, and there would only be a brief time for parties to nominate candidates.

“I am, still, disappointed on behalf of taxpayers that we're having this by-election in the first place.

“It's been triggered by the fact that the independent member for Hamilton West has decided to resign in order to run as an independent member for Hamilton West. That seems to me to be a complete waste of taxpayer money.”

Sharma was expelled from the Labour Party on Thursday morning, two days after resigning from Parliament, Labour president Claire Szabó confirmed.

On Tuesday, Sharma said he was resigning because he believed the party was planning on enacting waka-jumping legislation to kick him out of Parliament. However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denied this.

Szabó said the Labour Party council found Sharma had brought the party into disrepute.

Dr Gaurav Sharma dropped a bombshell by resigning via a FaceBook post on Tuesday.

“When we communicated with Gaurav on Saturday 15 October, he said he had recently experienced a bereavement in his wider whānau - which he had also noted on his Facebook page.

“On that basis, Gaurav requested extra time to document his perspective on our investigation. We agreed to his request on compassionate grounds, and gave him an additional opportunity to present any documentation he wished.”

Szabó said that window closed on Wednesday, and they received no further documentation from Sharma.

The expulsion was immediate.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe confirmed Sharma had resigned on Tuesday.

Stuff understands he will not be delivering a valedictory speech.