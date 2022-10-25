Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to reattempt trip to Antarctica after 'boomerang' flight

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford on the flight to Antarctica on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is back in Christchurch and will attempt to fly to Antarctica again on Wednesday after her flight was turned around.

Ardern’s flight took off from Christchurch on Tuesday about 10am, but only flew for two hours before it had to turn around due to bad weather, Antarctica New Zealand confirmed.

The flight landed back in Christchuch at 2pm and has been rescheduled to head south again.

Antarctica NZ general communications manager Megan Nicholl said the trip normally took about eight hours. The C130 Hercules turned around because of poor weather at McMurdo Sound.

READ MORE:

* Japan and Australia sign new security pact as concerns over China grow

* Ardern to travel to Antarctica for two days on the ice

* NZ election 2020: Jacinda Ardern promised transformation - instead, the times transformed her



“Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon. We call it a boomerang flight.”

Flight Radar 24 A screenshot of a Hercules turning around via Flight Radar 24. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on the plane.

Ardern was flying to Antarctica to mark 65 years of Scott Base by spending two days on the ice.

The prime minister had planned to return on Friday, October 28, as the first full season of Antarctic research starts after two years of Covid-19 pandemic-related disruption.

“Antarctica is part of New Zealand’s heritage and future, and we’re committed to its protection as a natural reserve for peace, science and co-operation,” Ardern said in a statement on Thursday.

Co-operation between New Zealand and its Antarctic neighbour, the United States, had also been a feature of the trip.

ANTHONY POWELL/ANTARCTICA NZ The development of New Zealand's Scott Base in Antarctica dates from 1957, with decades of alterations and additions.

New Zealand holds a territorial claim in Antarctica.

The Government has committed $344 million to redeveloping Scott Base, a project expected to be finished in 2028.

Other countries also have projects to improve their claim on the continent.

China has been building a fifth base, the US has commissioned six icebreaker vessels, and Australia has proposed a new airfield.