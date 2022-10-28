Who is Desley Simpson? Meet Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's second-in-command

After almost three weeks in the job, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown held his first media conference on Thursday, alongside his newly unveiled deputy Desley Simpson.

Ōrākei ward councillor Desley Simpson has been in local politics for 15 years, during which she served for two terms as the chair of the finance committee under the previous mayor, Phil Goff.

Brown commended Simpson for her “integrity, professionalism” and her “ability to get things done through the bureaucracy and committee processes”.

"Desley is both my choice for deputy mayor and is overwhelmingly supported by members of the new governing body,” he said.

During the Thursday annoucement, Simpson said she and Brown were “very different people”, but would work together to “make Auckland even better”.

Simpson has links to the National Party and has been a strong critic of central government “interfering” in decisions over the past few years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Wayne Brown with his new deputy Desley Simpson on Thursday.

Simpson on housing

In August, she stood against government’s introduction of the medium-density resident standards which she called a “bad piece of legislation”.

“In my opinion, the housing crisis is driven by interest rates, borrowing restrictions, housing material availability, housing material inflation and labour shortages. All of which are outside of council control.

“Respectfully I believe they should concentrate on delivering their core business without interfering in ours,” she said in a press release.

Simpson on Three Waters

In 2021, Simpson also came out against government’s decision to make Three Waters reforms mandatory across New Zealand.

“Making it mandatory kills the ability of Aucklanders’ to have a say on the future of their water assets,” she said.

Simpson’s concerns about the Three Waters Reform centre on its lack of “local or regional variation” and the absence of “direct democratic accountability”.

She has consistently advocated for the city’s residents had their say on the reforms, calling them a “one-size-fits-all approach”.

David White/Stuff Desley Simpson served for two terms as the chair of the finance committee under previous mayor, Phil Goff.

Simpson’s husband is the former National Party president Peter Goodfellow, who retired in June after 13 years in the role.