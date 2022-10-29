Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says office attack 'extremely upsetting'

Emergency services examine the scene after an attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Morningside office.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has labelled the attack on her electorate office “extremely upsetting”.

Emergency services descended on the office in Auckland on Thursday morning after reports of damage and smoke.

A large samurai sword could be seen lying on the pavement in front of the office’s smashed door following the incident.

A 57-year-old woman has since been charged with damaging the window.

A 57-year-old woman has been charged with damaging the Prime Minister's electorate office window.

Speaking to reporters in Antarctica, where she is visiting for the 65th anniversary of Scott Base, Ardern said she was glad to hear her staff were not at the office at the time of the incident.

“The people who work in our offices that are there doing their job. They deserve to work in a safe environment.

“My number one focus is the safety of the people who work for me. I have wonderful staff.”

Staff at electorate offices are there to assist people with issues, such as those pertaining to housing, welfare and immigration.

Speaking to reporters from Antarctica, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her electorate office staff deserved to feel safe at work.

“It’s extremely upsetting to know when they have these kinds of experiences, knowing that they are ultimately there to serve our communities.”

Ardern said similar activity had taken place across electorate offices.

“These do occur from time to time.”

She didn’t know whether incidents would increase in frequency in the lead up to the general election in 2023.



“Regardless of the time of year, it’s not OK.”

The woman accused of damaging the window was granted name suppression at the Auckland District Court on Friday, despite her wanting her name published.

She claimed Ardern was “not doing her job” and said she had been calling the office for help since May.