Live: Jacinda Ardern explains national security concerns at counterterror hui

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak at the annual He Whenua Taurikura hui on terrorism.

The hui, which started on Sunday, has so far been focused on empowering communities to help deradicalise and report extremism and the changing nature of extremism in Aotearoa.

On Tuesday morning, the first draft national security long-term insights briefing was released.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the anti-terrorism hui in Auckland.

It showed disinformation, cyber attacks and criminal organisations were of the greatest concern to security agencies.

READ MORE:

* Why escalating misogynistic abuse of Jacinda Ardern is a national security issue

* In Christchurch, we see the importance of being heard



Ardern was scheduled to speak at the hui on Tuesday at 9.10am. Her speech will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

On Monday, Director-General of Security Rebecca Kitteridge​ outlined the nation’s terror threats during her speech, which revealed the significant growth in “anti-authority” extremism fuelled by disinformation.

Kitteridge said monitoring and investigating this type of extremist rhetoric was taking a third of the Security Intelligence Service’s counterterrorism resources.

Violent anti-authority extremism had ballooned in just the pat six months, becoming a top focus of the spy agency fairly recently, she said.

Ardern said the release of the draft briefing on long-term national security insights was an opportunity to talk openly about the greatest concerns for New Zealanders.