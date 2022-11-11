Difficult Conversations: Are we becoming reluctant to speak our minds?

The Prime Minister is attempting to get broad support across the House for hate speech laws.

Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.

Friday’s topic is on how free we feel to express opinions. The comment stream will be open from 12pm to 5pm on Friday November 11, and will be strictly moderated according to our terms and conditions, so please read them before you start posting.

New research has found that many New Zealand university students aren’t comfortable talking about politics, gender, sexual orientation or religion in the classroom.

A survey of 791 students found that 20-40% of those who took part “expressed reluctance to ‘speak up and give their views’ in the classroom, and overall, 65.4% were reluctant to speak on at least one of the topics surveyed”.

Free speech, and in particular, New Zealand’s hate speech laws have been a hot topic recently.

Hate speech laws are set to be brought in by Labour by the next election, after years of back and forth over the legislation intended to be introduced after the March 15 terrorist attack.

READ MORE:

* Are we becoming too scared to express our views?

* With Twitter in a spiral, social network Mastodon is on the rise

* Labour's year ahead: Will it stick with unpopular policy or focus on the election?



The potential legislation has so far received a divisive reception in Parliament.

National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith has said the party does not support the potential hate speech changes, and the current laws are appropriate.

We want Stuff readers to discuss whether they feel able to express themselves freely in today’s world, or if they think greater measures are needed to prevent hate speech.

What’s your view on freedom of expression? Share your thoughts below in the comments.

123RF How comfortable are we with expressing our minds? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

By the numbers

791 students were surveyed. The majority were from the University of Otago, University of Auckland, and Victoria University of Wellington.

Participants were asked how comfortable they were speaking up and giving views on gender, politics, religion, and sexual orientation. Response options ranged from “very” and “somewhat” comfortable, to “not really” and “not at all” comfortable.

20-40% of them said they were reluctant to share their views in the classroom.

65.4% were reluctant to speak on at least one of the topics mentioned in the survey.

In another New Zealand study of university students, two-thirds of students considered themselves to be politically indifferent or disengaged.

The arguments

Some argue that freedom of expression should be encouraged and protected at universities.

ACT MP James McDowall had a member’s bill drawn which aimed to increase freedom of expression and academic freedom at universities.

The Labour Government is planning to alter two sections that already exist under the Human Rights Act 1993. These two laws deal with racial harmony and prohibit what’s called hate speech against certain groups of people.

National’s Paul Goldsmith has said his party do not support the laws, saying: “The best antidote for speech you don't agree with, is more speech.”

Following his “Free Speech” tour last year, ACT leader David Seymour and his parliamentary colleagues have consistently opposed the hate speech laws and other legislation which extend government censorship. He said his party would repeal any hate speech laws introduced, should ACT be part of the next Government.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said in principle she supports “any measures to keep people safe from real life consequence of hate speech and racism”. She said it was about making sure people and minorities feel free to live their lives without the consequence of hate

Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman​ said she was relieved the Government had committed to implementing the laws.

The history